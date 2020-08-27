Protect Skin and Eyes with Sunscreen Pills: Sunsafe Rx

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- It's the summertime and going out in the sun can be quite tempting. However, people also need to keep their skin safe from the damage of sun exposure. In fact, nothing damages and ages your skin more than the sun. One of the more aggravating issues caused by excessive sun exposure is Polymorphous Light Eruption (PMLE or PLE). PMLE is a skin condition that occurs primarily during the spring and summer. Sunsafe Rx sunscreen pills can help support your skin and eyes against the harsh impacts of unfavorable environmental conditions. The pills contain the ingredients that have been clinically proven to be most effective at preventing the aging effects of the sun.



A representative from the company stated, "Polymorphous light eruption is most common in young adult women who live in temperate climates, such as North America and Europe, but is also seen among men and children. PLE onset does seem to happen at an older age in men than in women. Sunsafe Rx is a natural nutritional supplement made with ingredients that have been clinically shown to help protect your skin from the adverse effects of the environment."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



