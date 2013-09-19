Protect Your Company from Government Fraud Small/Minority Companies Urged to Visit: sbacontractfraud.com

Rockville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- While small business is responsible for 90% of net new jobs and over half of the private sector workforce, a compelling new website and book uncover how this vital backbone of America is suffering one of the worst fraudulent malpractices in history.



SBAContractFraud.com was put online to assist any small/minority business owner, as well as lawyers representing their small business clients. The website frankly exposes how Federal Government contracts created ‘exclusively’ for small businesses are in fact being awarded to large multi-million dollar giants.



Joseph N. Cooper created the website after becoming a victim of the fraud.



“This website is vital in order to protect your business – for every business providing services or products to Government agencies. Even more, it’s an urgent resource for small businesses and minority businesses with government so-called ‘contracts’,” says Cooper.



Continuing, “The inspector general for the SBA has stated that the diversion of federal small business contracts to corporate giants as the most rampant problem at the SBA. There is an acknowledgement in many circles that this problem began in 2005. I was telling the world about this problem as far back as 1995 and the government and other sources in authority did nothing to help me, causing me to lose my business.”



Cooper’s website also sells a hugely-informative book that dives deeper into the problem and solutions small businesses can take to avoid becoming victims.



‘The Case: SBA Failure to Protect 8a Contractor Combating Fraud’ tells the author’s own story of running a business that participated in the U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a) program.



“My business had acquired an $8-million contract with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service only to see it evaporate when a federal contracting officer rescinded the deal and gave it away to alleged friends who ran a large corporation. This corporation was neither small nor wholly owned by women or minorities,” Cooper adds.



By reading the book, small business owners will get a vital insight into the significant legal hurdles that need to be cleared in order to obtain justice. By outlining the entire legal argument Cooper made before the U.S. Federal Claims Court, lawyers working in the small business arena can learn how to better fight on behalf of their clients.



With the problem only getting worse, small businesses are urged to visit http://www.sbacontractfraud.com today.



‘The Case’ can be purchased from Amazon.com, Amazon Europe, your eStore and Kindle.



Through expanded distribution, the book can be purchased through retail stores such as Barnes & Noble. If ordering via this format, be sure to include book’s ISBN number (1470050595) as well as the author’s full name and the book’s title.



About Joseph N. Cooper

Joseph N. Cooper has worked inside four United States presidential administrations. During the two Reagan administrations, he was the highest-ranking black Republican appointee. He has served as national director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs in the U.S. Department of Labor and as an assistant director in the Minority Business Development Agency. As part of his career, he has traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.