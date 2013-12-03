Protect Yourself from Food-Borne Illness and Why You're Always Safe with Wakaya Perfection

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Earlier this year the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a report about salmonella poisoning in various imported spices that people use every day. Shortly thereafter there was a nationwide panic when Salmonella was found in grocery store chicken. With these various threats it is important to know what you’re dealing with and how keep yourself safe from salmonella and other food-borne illness. And it is especially important to us that you understand why you never have to worry about such contaminants in Wakaya Perfection products.



The FDA defines Salmonella as a group of bacteria that is the most common cause of food poisoning. Symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea and fever, usually last 4-7 days and many can get better without treatment. However, symptoms can be more severe or lead to more serious illnesses in older adults, infants and those with chronic illnesses.



Salmonella is usually found in uncooked eggs, poultry and meat. It can also be found in unpasteurized milk, juice, cheese, raw fruits and vegetables, and spices that have been processed improperly.



The primary ways to avoid Salmonella are to make sure that your meat and egg products are thoroughly cooked. Salmonella is usually killed off at 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Also make sure to wash your hands properly before handling any raw food products, especially if you are interacting with animals or their treats beforehand. Germs can easily transfer from humans to the food, and if not heated properly can lead to Salmonella poisoning.



Be careful with your cooking utensils as well. Don’t use the same utensils to handle raw products that you do when your food is finally cooked. Check your labels and packaging for refrigeration protocols and follow them. Food that is not properly refrigerated before cooking can also carry the bacteria.



First of all, all of our products are 100% organic which means there are absolutely no outside pesticides or chemicals used in their processing. They are watered completely by Fijian natural rains – no man-made irrigation is used to cultivate our ginger plants.



Once our ginger is ground it is cooked for many hours in a sealed convection oven and immediately processed in our USDA NOP certified full stainless steel sealed suction powder processing machinery that allows no human contact or surrounding air contamination.. It is totally enclosed in the system for the entire process.



The packaging is immediate with no delays and no contaminants entering the system at any stage. The proprietary process is strictly controlled at every stage for immediate processing and not exposed to open environmental and human pollutants. Our state of the art USDA NOP certified organically registered factory facility is our consumers’ guarantee of quality, purity and superior hygiene at all times.



All of our products meet and exceed the requirements set by the world’s most stringent certifying body – the USDA, so you don’t have to worry about anything but enjoying Wakaya Perfection. Eat. Drink. Thrive.



About Wakaya Perfection

Wakaya Perfection was founded by David H. Gilmour, founder of FIJI Water, and a lifetime health and wellness advocate. The naturally harvested, uniquely organic ginger, indigenous to the island of Wakaya, is hand-cultivated in virgin volcanic soil solely for its purity and multifaceted rejuvenating properties that naturally enhance the quality of lives. Wakaya Perfection products are distributed through luxury hotels, resorts, fine-dining establishments and high-end sports and fitness clubs. Begin your path to eat, drink and thrive your way to a more balanced life by visiting wakayaperfection.com.