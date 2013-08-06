Protecting Children from Commercial Sexual Exploitation Is Everyone's Job

Englewood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Domestic minor sexual trafficking is an epidemic plaguing our country. Instances of children being victimized have been documented in all 50 states. Recently, 109 children were rescued by first responders around the country in a nation-wide FBI sting operation. Many of these children will need a place to call home.



Founded by survivor and advocate Jamie Walton and filmmaker Kevin Smith during a conversation on Twitter in 2009, The Wayne Foundation has been a small, but strong start up nonprofit organization committed to fighting commercial sexual abuse of children in the United States. Jamie Walton lectures about sex trafficking and her experiences with childhood trauma and mental health throughout the country in order to raise money for the foundation. In addition, the organization actively participates in advocating for new legislation that affects sex trafficking victims and their abusers. Their brick and mortar goal of $500,000 is to purchase property for a group rehabilitation home. The Wayne Foundation has been able to raise $100,000 of that goal so far. There is an urgent need for this type of facility to be created. A rehabilitation home could be opened that is survivor-centered and survivor-operated. “Every dollar donated to this organization has come from individual donors. This organization considers every donor to be a stock holder in the charity and its mission. I want to inspire everyone to give what they can because every sexual trafficking victim can be rehabilitated with the correct kind of care. I am living proof of that fact.” said President Jamie Walton.



For more information about The Wayne Foundation, Inc.



Contact: Jamie Walton

info@waynefdn.org

http://waynefdn.org

@TheWayneFDN

@JamieWalton