Protecting Data from Virus, Disk Failure Made Easy with New W-2 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- "Nobody can afford to lose tax data. Yet, too many of our customers were telling us they’d been victim to a virus or computer crash that wiped out their database,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We wanted to provide our customers with peace of mind and a way to protect their tax data safely, securely and quickly.”



W-2 and 1099 tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com updated ezW2 software for Year 2012/2013 tax season with the new data backup and restore features. Users can put the backup file on a USB flash drive, external drive, optical media disc (CD or DVD), or on a remote server, including web-based data-storage services. EzW2 software developing team hopes this new function will speeds up secure back-up and restoration of tax data to prevent loss to viruses, spyware and computer crashes.



EzW2 can prepare, print, file tax forms W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096. Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 software is the simple and robust software that prepares and prints 1099-misc and W2 forms. The latest version includes:



- New Year 2012 W2 and W3 Forms

- New Year 2012 1099-misc and 1096 Forms

- Blank paper printing of recipient copies of Form 1099s and w2

- SSA-approved blank paper printing of W-2 copy A and W-3

- New Electronic Filing feature, which generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms



Users can run this w2 and 1099 application with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003 and Vista system too. The trial version is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no risk.



The main features of ezW2 2012 version include:



- Supports easy, fast entry on user's computer with no learning curve

- Prints unlimited W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms

- Supports unlimited payers and recipients

- Saves time and money by printing recipient copies on blank paper

- Print SSA-approved W-2 copy A and W-3 on blank white paper.

- Saves time by importing w-2 and 1099 data from cvs file

- Saves money with PDF printing

- e-file features



Priced from just $39, ezW2 is an affordable W-2 Form printing and 1099 form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ezW2Correction to file W-2c and W-3c forms.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.