Protecting Everything from Bridges to Homes: Waterproofing Is Important for Architecture Both Big and Small

Seal Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- As announced by bizjournal earlier this month, the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) has decided to start a five year replacement project to resurface and waterproof the upper deck of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge connects Staten Island and Brooklyn. The contract was awarded to Tutor Perini Construction Company for $235 million dollars. The repair process will include such fixes as “the replacement of the existing concrete-filled steel grid deck at the upper level with a new steel orthotropic deck.”



The entire four-five year period will undertake four different stages all of which include implementing a bridge barrier, incorporating a bridge water drainage system, the installation of new finger joints, and new sign structures. Additionally Tutor Perini will incorporate orthotropic deck waterproofing, asphalt overlay (rosphalt) as well as the fixing of the upper and lower deck roadway lighting.



The project is expected to begin in early 2013 with final completion anticipated by the end of 2017.



