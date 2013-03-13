Protecting the Student from Drunk Driving - Get Free Consultation

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Its natural for kids to experiment and want to try adult things, but they are getting their licenses soon, and it worries me.” It's not uncommon for people to start drinking alcohol somewhat regularly before growing to the legal age. Children are making unsupervised adult decisions all the time now. Unfortunately these decisions are still being made with a child’s intent.



The Future Awaits



Mary’s children will soon be off to college as well where their transition in the adult world will continue. College students walk a tight rope of studying and partying. “In my nightmares I envision them going to these parties, drinking wildly, and then getting into a car to go drag racing down the highway”. Perhaps it's just a dream, but her parental instinct might be on to something.



- 31% of college students meet the standard psychological criteria for alcohol abuse annually.

- Approximately 2,000 college students between the ages of 18 and 24 die annually from alcohol-related unintentional injuries which include motor vehicle crashes.

- 3.5 million college students drive regularly under the influence throughout the year.

- Roughly 5 percent of 4-year college students at some point encounter problems with the police or campus security because of their drinking and well over a 100,000 students a year between the ages of 18 and 24 are arrested for criminal activity such as public drunkenness or driving under the influence



Who’s Driving the Ship?



She doesn’t know who is waiting to be their friends in college and it might be someone who doesn't make "responsible" decisions. Whether her child becomes the perpetrator or the innocent victim, the odds are that they will encounter alcohol abuse and college students drinking and driving. How will they handle seeing it, or becoming a part of it? She is preparing for the worst just in case.



