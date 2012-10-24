Protecting Your Rights After a Motorcycle Accident

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- If you have ever been involved in a motorcycle accident, you know just exactly what a scary experience it is. As a motorcyclist, without the external structural protection that other vehicles possess, you are particularly vulnerable to other motorists around you. Sadly, a motorcycle accident can permanently impair the rider involved, and several thousand of them occur each and every year.



If you are involved in a motorcycle accident, it is important to react as calmly as possible, and follow these steps in order to protect your rights:



- Stay at the scene of the accident until police arrive. Never leave the scene of an accident, as this may cause you to incur criminal penalties.

- Once a police officer arrives, do not make any definite statements. It is the police officer’s job, not your job, to determine who is at fault. Your job is to tell the officer exactly what happened without making accusations or assigning blame. Also try to avoid making any definite statements about your health and physical state, because complications from the accident may arise later.

- Gather contact information from the other motorist involved in the accident. You need his or her name, address, phone number, license information, and insurance information.

- If there are witnesses at the scene of the accident, get their names and contact information.

- Take photographs of the accident scene. This is particularly applicable if you must move your motorcycle out of the middle of the road after the accident. Make sure to take photos of the accident scene that include every vehicle that is involved, damage incurred, injuries involved, and the road conditions that may have affected the accident.

- Seek medical attention, and keep records of all of your doctor visits. Even if you do not think you have been badly injured, it is still a good idea to see a doctor. The day after the accident, you may experience pain that you did not feel immediately after the accident occurred. Do not wait more than one day to see a doctor, as this may cause insurance companies to argue that any pain or discomfort you are experiencing is not a result of the accident.

- Carefully track all of your expenses related to the accident.



Following all of these steps after a motorcycle accident will help to ensure that you receive appropriate compensation for your injuries. If you are badly injured in a motorcycle accident, and therefore unable to complete the steps above, it is very important to contact a motorcycle lawyer right away. You will need an experienced attorney to handle your claim while you focus on recovering from your injuries. For more information on how a motorcycle lawyer can protect you after an accident, please contact Sinclair Law today.