With the recession, credit fraud is more of a threat. Experts say the number of theft victims rose 22% last year to 9.9 million. Many are not protected. The good news is that there are precautions to guard against the different forms of credit card theft.



Wi-Fi connections are especially vulnerable. A consumer’s Wi-Fi network should be encrypted with wireless protection before using card information online. The latest anti-spy software should also be employed. Scammers will use email to phish for credit card and identity information. These are easy to spot. Strange emails should be deleted when they appear. Recipients should email these suspicious addresses to Spam@uce.gov, where they are recorded and sniffed out. Legal Yogi can help consumers identify how to protect themselves from credit card theft online.



For credit card use, a separate pouch can hold the card in case a wallet is stolen. At the ATM, use proper precautions to conceal information. A credit card owner can never be too careful guarding the key pad from curious onlookers. As with Spam emails, card users shouldn’t reveal their information to any suspicious callers or mailers. At stores and restaurants, consumers should keep an eye on their card as it is swiped. There are skimming devices, which look like cell phones, used to steal or copy information. Legal Yogi can help identify what ways a card user can protect themselves, and possible causes of fraud.



Credit card and bank statements should be reviewed and possible items for fraud should be disputed. If a card is stolen the most a consumer will have to pay is 50$. Companies like Visa or Mastercard will often waive this charge. Consumers should always notify the company about a missing credit card, even if merely misplaced. Another precaution is to write “check ID” instead of a signature. This means using an ID for making payments in store, but, since it is unlikely to lose both cards, it is worth the hassle of having to show ID. Legal yogi can help consumers resolve imminent credit card fraud and protect them from other threats.



