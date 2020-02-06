Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The packaging industry continues to flag the gravity of shipments during adverse weather conditions, given the recent proliferation in online shopping trends. Innovative efforts are underway in the landscape, as market goliaths such as Pelican Products Inc. and SKB Corporation, Inc. harness the prowess of technology - 3D printing - to bring value-added protective cases to the fore, and this interest has caught the attention of players from a wide array of end-use segments.



Seasoned analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have been tracking such developments, besides market-weighted trends, and are of an opinion that, the sales of protective cases will rise from ~11 million units in 2019 to ~15 million units in 2027, representing a volume CAGR of ~4% during 2019-2027.



Research also portends the sustained popularity of plastic as a raw material over metal, despite tight environmental protocols, in light of its superior physical and chemical attributes. Players in the protective cases market, however, may encounter challenges pertaining to the rising proclivity for 'custom-designed' paper-based protective cases, with cost efficiency being their attractive proposition.



Opportunities are abound for manufacturers to exploit, given the availability of a broad array of materials - plastic, leather, and metals, among others - to experiment with and foster innovation. In 2018, plastic-based protective cases recorded sales tantamount to ~US$ 1.1 Bn, thereby accounting for ~73% of the market share.



Request PDF Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64002



This is on account of the surging demand for protective packaging cases, such as bubble wraps and air pillows, given the growth of the global e-Commerce industry. In addition, the ready adaptability of plastic materials for the development of protective cases of any shape or size, complemented by their lightweight and strength, are likely to remain a critical lever for the massive uptake in their adoption.



In contrast, with environment-sustainability concerns prevailing among consolidation-seeking manufacturers, the significance of metal for the development of protective cases will grow at an exponential rate. With such an improvement in their adoptability, the sales of metal-based protective cases are projected to arrive at a value of ~US$ 400 Mn in 2027.



In Focus: Manufacturers Moving Past the 'One-Size-Fits-All' Concept



The packaging needs of various end-use segments differ significantly from each other, given the varying degrees of fragility, shapes, sizes, and quality of materials being used. As protective cases aid in the safe delivery of shipments, ranging from military equipment, electronics, automotive parts, medical & fire safety equipment, to measuring equipment, and others, manufacturers resort to the custom development process to target client-specific demands. Among the others, rotational molding and injection molding are the highly adopted custom-development processes by the protective cases market.