Protective Clothing Market Expected to Reach $8 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- The report "Protective Clothing Market by Application (Thermal, Chemical, Mechanical, Biological/Radiation, Visibility), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction, Health Care, Mining, Military, Firefighting), and Material - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018", defines and segments the protective clothing market with an analysis and forecasting of the protective clothing market revenues. The protective clothing market revenues will grow to $8 billion by 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse more than 112 market data tables with 42 figures spread through 295 pages and in-depth TOC on "Protective Clothing Market by Application (Thermal, Chemical, Mechanical, Biological/Radiation, Visibility), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction, Health Care, Mining, Military, Firefighting), And Material - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018".

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The protective clothing market is mainly driven by government regulations for the protection of workers in hazardous environments and by the rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America. High awareness on part of the employer for worker safety is also contributing to market growth. Long-term growth drivers include use of advanced fabrics such as phase change materials for increasing the functionality of protective clothing, and simultaneously making it more comfortable to wear.



High price of protective clothing is the major restraint in the market as various small-scale industries are not able to afford it. Another factor is the decline in the employment rate due to global economic slowdown. However, high activity in oil & gas, construction, and manufacturing sectors will play a major role in the increased demand for protective clothing in the near future. The leading players in the market include DuPont (U.S.), Teijin Aramid (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Royal TenCate NV (The Netherlands), Kimberly Clark (U.S.), and 3M Company (U.S.) among several others.



The report covers the protective clothing market and its trends concerning five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America; and the major countries in each region such as U.S., Germany, China, South Arabia, Brazil, and others. The various end-use industries such as oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, health care/medical, firefighting & law enforcement, mining, and military are covered. Protective clothing applications such as thermal, chemical, mechanical, biological/radiation, and visibility are included along with their estimated market revenues and consumption trends. Various clothing materials such as aramid & blends, polyamide, PBI, cotton fibers, polyolefins & blends, and UHMW polyethylene are have also been identified. The market has also been bifurcated by user types which include industrial users and personal users.



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