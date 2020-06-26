Protective Clothing Market Worth $11.9 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- The report "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2024", The protective clothing market is projected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from USD 8.8 billion in 2019.



Stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies is expected to drive the protective clothing market. Government authorities in the developed economies are increasingly concerned over the health and safety of the workers. Many government regulations and standards compel the end-use industries to provide protective clothing to the workers working under hazardous conditions. For instance, according to the 2010 memorandum of the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), it is mandatory for the workers in the oil & gas industries to wear heat- and flame-resistant clothing. It also requires the workers at construction sites to wear high visibility safety apparels, as they are exposed to either traffic or moving machinery. The increasing demand for protective material drives the market of advanced protective clothing.



Aramid & blends is the largest segment of the protective clothing market.

The aramid & blends segment is estimated to lead the protective clothing market, in terms of value, in 2019. The demand for aramid & blends is fueled by the increasing use of protective clothing for industrial safety & protection. The use of aramid fibers in the military grade equipment and protective gears is increasing, thus, driving the protective clothing market growth over the forecast period. The dominance of the aramid & blends segment is attributed to its ability to provide high tensile strength and durability with thermal, chemical, and radiation resistance.



Manufacturing is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the protective clothing market during the forecast period.



The manufacturing segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of protective clothing during the forecast period. The selection of the material type for protective clothing to be used in the manufacturing industry depends on the desired application and performance. The use of such clothing helps to reduce the risk of on-job injuries and casualties. The growing infrastructural development and rising construction activities in the developing nations are likely to boost the growth of the protective clothing market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for protective clothing during the forecast period.

North America is the largest protective clothing market and is expected to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by the increased awareness for safety and regulations that mandate the usage of protective clothing in various industries. Apart from the major producers, small companies are also focusing on developing advanced protective clothing that is used in making safety gloves and jackets. The market in North America is largely driven by innovation. The players in the protective clothing market are focusing on developing innovative products to widen their product portfolio and offer advanced products.



The key market players profiled in the report include as 3M Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Ansell Limited (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Sioen Industries (Belgium), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).



Recent Developments :

- In October 2017, Teijin Limited launched a cooling vest that protects firefighters with heat-resistance, flame-retardance, and body-heat reduction through the use of small electric fans. The new product launch will enable the company to cater to the specific needs of its end customers.

- In December 2017, Ansell Protective Solutions AB (APS) signed a distribution agreement with Shigemitsu Works Co. Ltd. (Japan). The agreement includes the marketing, distribution & after-sales service and maintenance of the company's products across Japan.

- In October 2017, 3M acquired Scott Safety from Johnson Controls. The acquisition helped the company to widen its product portfolio of safety products & solutions.

In December 2016, Sioen Industries acquired Ursuit Group, a Finnish manufacturer of dry suits for diving, fishing, and professional use in an extreme environment. This has enabled the company to enter the Scandinavian market.

- In May 2016, Sioen Industries introduced innovation w-air for spring and summer monsoon. This type of protective fabric provides comfort, durability, lightweight, and flexible designing.



Key Questions addressed by the report :

- What are the major developments impacting the market?

- Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

- What are the upcoming material types of protective clothing?

- What are the emerging applications of protective clothing?

- What are the emerging end-use industries of protective clothing?

- What are the major factors impacting market growth during the forecast period?



