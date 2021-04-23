Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 52.31 Billion in 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The Global Protective Coatings Market is projected to reach USD 52.31 billion in 2027. The rise is expected to be fueled by growing demand from the aerospace industry. Protective coatings are commonly used in applications of aerospace such as outdoor topcoats, fuel tanks, anti-chafes, wings, and others. They provide equipment and assemblies with protection against erosion, corrosion, chemical attack, and abrasion and thus help to extend the life and efficiency of components. Over the predicted timeframe, demand for aerospace and defense equipment is expected to see substantial growth across the globe. The revival in global security challenges combined with an expansion in the main nations' defense spending is projected to push the aerospace industry in the years ahead.



Protective coatings are commonly used in domestic applications and enclosed spaces that are poorly ventilated. They have low content in Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), thereby making them more environmentally conscious than their counterparts. This coating is used in those cases where solvent-borne coatings are expected to react with the substrate. Because of its properties, including outstanding thermal and corrosion resistance, the waterborne coating is the perfect primer. The protective coating is used to protect products from heat and humidity by heat exchangers, boilers, transformers, containers, and material handling equipment. Due to their impermeability, they give the equipment better impact and abrasion resistance.



Key players in the market include Arkema SA, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemicals Company, BASF SE, and Kisco Limited, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to threaten the evolution of the industry to some extent. In this challenging situation, significant players in the industry are pessimistic about the future of the market and are attempting to reinvent their approaches to support themselves. The pandemic had a massive effect on the aircraft industry, and several large factories needed to abandon production and other activities. In some parts of the world, there's a shortage of jobs owing to frequent lockdowns. COVID-19 has affected international trade, exports, and imports, resulting in a considerable drop in demand in this industry. The biggest companies operating on the market are trying to clear their stocks and focus on keeping their cash reserves in place. People's average disposable income would certainly be reduced, and producers are finding new alternatives at far lower rates to meet consumer demands.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Protective Coatings Market on the basis of Product, Formulation, Application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Alkyd

Others



Formulation Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder-Based

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



The fastest-growing segment is anticipated for aerospace between 2019 and 2027 due to improved demand for tightly specialized products and shorter lead times from incremental development.



Due to its growing demand in various end-use industries, the epoxy segment is potentially fueling the development of the safe coatings industry



Difficulties in restoring and removing raw material and energy degradation and high costs are two major drawbacks of protective coatings that can, in effect, have a negative impact on resin requirements.



In order to broaden their market share and distribution network, markets take up new product development, expansion, and merger & acquisition. Those are the main strategies implemented by protective coating resin market players.



The Asia-Pacific area is dominant because of increasing demand from end-users such as aerospace, automobile, manufacturing, power generation, business, and oil & gas.



In November 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. completed the acquisition of Mapaero, a French manufacturer of aeronautical coatings. The agreement would improve the global role of AkzoNobel in aerospace coatings, especially in the cabin cover. Through the merger of both firms, AkzoNobel is able to give its clients a wider variety of creative and profitable products.



