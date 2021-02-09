New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Need for expanding the shelf life of perishable goods, advancements in technologies for protective cultures, consumer preference towards an active lifestyle and increasing demand for natural preservative-free products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Protective Cultures market during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 113.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for clean label products and need for reducing food spoilage



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Protective Cultures market was valued at USD 113.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 397.6 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%. Protective cultures are the live microorganisms that are added to foods to reduce pathogenic or toxigenic microorganisms. Cultures can be pure cultures or can be culture concentrates. Freeze-dried protective cultures do not affect growth and bacteriocin production. Hence, it is the most preferred form for protective culture delivery.



The new report published by Reports and Data, titled 'Global Protective Cultures Market,' consists of a thorough description of the global Protective Cultures market, including its significant components, which is aimed at helping readers better interpret the current and future market scenarios. The latest market study is a paradigmatic representation of the global Protective Cultures industry that provides accurate information on the key market growth opportunities and potential challenges. The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the Protective Cultures market and throws light on the fast-paced market development. Simultaneously, the document offers in-depth insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and a large number of local and international manufacturers and buyers.



The key market players profiled in the report:



Chr Hansen (Denmark), DowDuPont (US), Sacco S.R.L (Italy), CSK Food Enrichment BV (Netherlands), THT SA (Belgium), Dalton Biotechnologies (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Meat Cracks Technology GmbH (Germany), Royal DSM NV (Netherlands), and Bioprox (France) among others



Global Protective Cultures Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Protective Cultures market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Protective Cultures market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Protective Cultures market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Product Form Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Freeze-Dried



- Frozen





Target Microorganism Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Yeasts & Molds



- Bacteria





Composition Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Single-Strain



- Multi-Strain



- Multi- Strain Mixed





Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Dairy & Dairy Products



- Cheese



- Fermented Milk Products



- Butter and Spreads



- Meat & Poultry Products



- Seafood



- Others.





- The global Protective Cultures market report entails a broad product segmentation.



- It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.



- The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.



- The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Protective Cultures market.



- The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.



- The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.



- Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



- North America (U.S., Canada)



- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)





