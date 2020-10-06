Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The report focuses on the historical and present market growth globally as well as at a regional level. Global research on Global Protective Packaging Industry presents a detailed market overview considering segmentations based on types, application and regions. The report also sheds light on the market dynamics like market concentration and maturity study which point towards the potential business opportunities for the key players. For strategic decision making the market sizing and growth rate from 2020-2026 are also provided



The protective packaging market was valued at USD 25.78 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 34 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025



Protective packaging provides protection in the form of flexible cushioning, surface protection, blocking and bracing, protective containment, wrapping, and void fill. Rapid boom of ecommerce industry, growing improvement in manufacturing industry, and increasing demand for recyclable materials are believed to be driving the global protective packaging market



The prominent players in the global Protective Packaging market are:



Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Rocktenn Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Ds Smith Plc, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Storopack Hans Reichenecker Gmbh, The Dow Chemical Company



Market segment by Types:



Foam Plastics

Paper & Paperboard



Market segment by Applications:

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Protective Packaging Market Overview



The report considers the various factors based on secondary sources, market size, key data parameters such as the market positioning of key players in terms of the regional revenue, segmental revenue. Geographic penetration also shows the market potential, market risk, industry trends, and opportunities. Secondary sources mainly include journals, companies' annual reports, website, public and paid databases, and press releases.



There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.



Competitive Landscape



May 2019 - Sealed Air Corporation announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Automated Packaging Systems Inc. (APS), a manufacturer of automated bagging systems, for an overall price of USD 510 million. APS is anticipated to bring highly complementary and additive capabilities to Sealed Air Corp., including expertise in engineering, automation technology, and sustainability, which may strengthen the company's protective packaging solutions.



June 2019 - Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm, agreed to acquire Pregis LLC, a protective packaging materials and automated systems manufacturer, from Olympus Partners, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.



Major Players



Furthermore, Global Protective Packaging Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Protective Packaging Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Protective Packaging Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Protective Packaging Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Protective Packaging Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Protective Packaging Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



