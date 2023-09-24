Protective Packaging Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2023 -- The report "Protective Packaging Market by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is estimated at USD 29.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The global protective packaging market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years, supported by the rising e-commerce industry and manufacturing activities. The increasing popularity of online shopping and rising consumer spending for packed goods are fueling the demand for protective packaging.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Protective Packaging Market"

361 market data Tables

63 Figures

305 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39055502



Foam plastics is the largest material segment of the protective packaging market

The protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into foam plastics, paper & paperboard, plastics, and others. The foam plastics material segment accounted for the largest market share. The large market share is attributed to its lightwieight, good thermal insulation, and shock-absorbing properties, which are suitable for protective packaging.



Flexible protective packaging is the largest type segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into flexible protective packaging, rigid protective packaging, and foam protective packaging. The flexible protective packaging segment is expected to account for largest market share. This is attributed to the increasing demand for recyclable and cost-effective materials.



Cushioning is the largest function segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of function into cushioning, void fill, wrapping, insulation, and blocking & bracing. Cushioning is projected to account for largest market share, as it protects fragile and lightweight items from damage during transportation and warehousing. Also, it restrains movement of the packed product and prevents damage from shock and vibration during transportation.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=39055502



Industrial goods is the largest application segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of application into industrial goods, food & beverage, healthcare, consumer electronics & appliances, automotive, household appliances, and others. Industrial goods accounted for largest market share. This is attributed to the rapid growth of industrial sector and transportation of intermediate goods for aerospace, electrical, and machinery goods for manufacturing.



APAC is the largest market for protective packaging market

The APAC region is the largest and fastest-growing protective packaging market. China is the largest and fastest-growing market in the region and is projected to dominate the regional market in the next five years. Key factors such as industrialization, rising internet penetration, growing manufacturing activities, increasing disposable income, rising consumption level, and the growing e-retail sales will drive the market during the forecast period.



The key players in the protective packaging market are Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), DOW (US), and others. The protective packaging market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2016 and 2021, which include expansions, mergers & acquisition, new product developments/launch, and collaborations.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com