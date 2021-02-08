New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- The global protective packaging market is expected to reach USD 40.72 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Protective packaging products are intended to protect the finished goods from atmospheric, electrostatic, magnetic, vibration, or shock damage. Rising demand for product protection, widespread deployment of flexible packaging over conventional packaging, and increasing inclination towards prolonging the shelf-life of the product are expected to fuel the market demand in the upcoming years. Technological advancements in packaging play an instrumental role in stimulating market demand. The growth of the market is owing to increasing demand from the food & beverage, industrial goods, and pharmaceutical industries coupled with growing preference for convenient packaging.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Protective Packaging Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



By product type, flexible protective packaging accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, due to the use of less material to create flexible packaging. This creates less waste and hence is more environmentally friendly as less material is left in the landfills. Furthermore, less water and energy is consumed in the production of flexible packaging, and as the products tend to weigh less, there are fewer transportation costs and energy waste.



By material type, plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018. Plastic provides the benefit of being cost-effective to producers and is inert to the contents being packed in it and thus is used for packaging products in certain industry verticals.



By industry vertical, the food & beverage industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period, due to the major benefits offered in food packaging such as containing food, transporting, preserving and protecting food, as well as permitting effective communication and selling of the packaged food product.



The market for protective packaging in Europe held the second-largest market size in 2018 and is projected to have a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Protective Packaging market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Protective Packaging market are listed below:



Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, DOW, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Pregis Corporation, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Huhtamaki OYJ, Westrock, and Ranpack, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Rigid



Flexible



Foam



Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Plastic



Paper & Paperboard



Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cushioning



Blocking & Bracing



Insulation



Wrapping



Void-Fill



Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Food & Beverage



Household Appliances



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Pharmaceutical



Industrial Goods



Others



Radical Features of the Protective Packaging Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Protective Packaging market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Protective Packaging industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Protective Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Protective Packaging Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Protective Packaging Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Protective Packaging Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Protective Packaging Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



