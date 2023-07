Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2023 -- Protein A Resin Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as increasing research activities, expanding therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies, private along with public fundings, spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, and stringent regulatory control in healthcare are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, the high cost of the resin is expected to restrain the market growth.



The protein A resin industry is projected to grow steadily in the near future. This is primarily due to the increasing demand for protein A resins in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, the growing trend of personalized medicine and the need for more efficient and cost-effective production of biopharmaceuticals are expected to drive the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the development of new technologies for protein A resin production is expected to further fuel its growth. As the industry continues to grow, manufacturers are likely to invest more in research and development to develop newer and more efficient production processes. In addition, the increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective production of biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the industry.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein A Resin Market"

78 - Tables

35 - Figures

147 - Pages



Driver: Increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies



Chromatography is an essential step in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Over the past decade, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology and several other therapeutic areas, including neurological, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. As a result, almost all major pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the R&D of therapeutic antibodies.



In the purification of monoclonal antibodies, anionic impurities, such as nucleic acids and endotoxins, are removed through chromatography. In drug discovery applications, this process consumes a large number of resins, as the usage is not limited to purification but also includes the study of the ionic interaction of molecules. Impurities such as albumin and transferrin are removed by size-exclusion chromatography (SEC). High levels of purification can be achieved through the use of protein A affinity resins. This is because antibodies selectively bind protein A ligands with the resins. This is expected to drive the demand for protein A resins during the forecast period. In June 2020, UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency planned for new regulations to come into force in 2023. Products that already have conformity markings, either UKCA or CE, will be able to remain in the market after the regulations come into force.



Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on the product type, the protein A resin is segmented into agarose-based protein A resin, glass/silica-based protein A resin and organic based protein A resin. Agarose based protein A resin segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028. It is attributed to the proteins' high binding selectivity for ligand attachment when compared to other matrices. The agarose-based protein A resins also exhibit greater durability, increased mechanical strength, and a high capacity for metal dopant absorption at the proper pH. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.



Recombinant protein A resin segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028

Based on type, the Protein A resin is segmented into drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, microbiology, other applications. The drug discovery application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 75.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its high binding capabilities. Alkaline solutions' solubility and sensitivity are improved with its application. Agarose is combined with the recombinant protein A resins ligand to offer immunoglobulin a high binding capability during immunoglobulin fragmentation. It has a more focused ability to bind.



Antibody purification segment accounted for the largest share of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028

Based on application, the Protein A resin is segmented into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. The antibody purification application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the Protein A resin market during the forecast period. This segment held a share of 82.0% in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and cure of disease has increased as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies' segment to register for the highest growth rate of the Protein A resin in 2022-2028



The major end users in the protein A resin market are pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes and other end user. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant portion of this market is accounted for by the growing use of continuous manufacturing methods along with the increasing utilisation of protein A resins in drug discovery, mAbs, vaccination, and medicines production processes in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. the increasing R&D activities in the area of drug development and the focus on extending pharma-biotech product pipelines.



Europe to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period



In 2022, Europe is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Europe comprises the Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, ROE. Factors such as the flourishing biotechnology industry and favourable healthcare and R&D scenarios are driving the growth of the Europe protein A resin market.



Protein A Resin Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical industries

2. Growing demand for process automation for food safety

3. Standardization of workflows

4. Stringent regulatory control in the healthcare industry



Restraints:



1. Slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories

2. Long gestation period for workflow implementation



Opportunities:



1. Improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries

2. Growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

3. Integration of AI and analytical tools in laboratory workflows



Challenges:



1. Limited feasibility with technology integration in analytical labs



Key Market Players:

As of 2022, prominent players in the Protein A resin are Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGAa (Germany) and Repligen Corporation (US) among others.



Recent Developments:



- In September 2022, As part of its charitable efforts through the Agilent Foundation, Agilent Technologies partnered with Delaware State University (DSU) to boost the number of minority students who choose STEM careers.



- In October 2021, Tosoh Biosciences LLC completed the acquisition of Semba Biosciences, a privately held leading innovator in the field of multi-column chromatography (MCC) instrumentation and technology for the downstream purification of biologics.



- In September 2021, Repligen and Navigo completed their co-development of a novel affinity ligand that addresses aggregation issues associated with pH-sensitive antibodies and Fc-fusion proteins. This ligand, NGL-Impact HipH, is produced and supplied to Purolite for use in a platform usage resin product.



- In May 2021, The Life Sciences business of GE Healthcare was acquired by Danaher Corporation and rebranded as Cytiva.