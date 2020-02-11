Protein a Resin Market Size Is Estimated to Be Valued at US$ 840.4 Mn by the End of 2026 - FMI

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Protein A resin is a surface protein that occurs naturally in the cell wall of the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. It is used in affinity chromatography owing to its ability to bind proteins such as antigens, immunoglobulins and others. The increasing demand for affinity chromatography, coupled with the rising number of procedures for separating biochemical mixtures, is the prime driver of the market. The growing demand for affinity chromatography procedures is a direct outcome of the growth of the biotechnology industry, particularly the development of antibodies, enzyme and protein-based therapies & drugs. Protein A resin is in high demand in the research and development sectors owing to the high intensity of affinity chromatography for the separation of antigens & antibodies, receptor & ligand or protein & nucleic acids during the course of research. Another driver of the protein A resin market is the key advantages of protein A resin-based affinity chromatography such as high selectivity, very rapid mass transport, superior capacity vs. flow rate, the separation of complex mixtures and the final highly purified product.



Global Protein A Resin Market: Overview



The global protein A resin market size is generating lucrative growth owing to the rapid adoption of biologics, growth of the biopharmaceutical sector and the growing research expenditure of biopharmaceutical industries. Advancements in manufacturing technology, such as recombination technology, have resulted in the growing volume and concurrent growth of the global protein A resin market. At present, most protein A resin is produced by recombinant Escherichia coli and engineered protein A resin modified to suit and increase usability in industrial applications. This has resulted in higher yields and a reduction in cost.



The development of resin technology, which has led to the creation of packaged and immobilized forms of protein A resin and the availability of protein A resin in a variety of forms, such as beads, powder and customised supports, is rapidly driving the adoption of protein A resin. Protein A resin is also available in the form of couplings with other molecules, such as a fluorescent dyes, colloidal gold or radioactive isotopes, along with the growing usage of magnetic, latex and agarose beads as supports, is also driving the protein A resin market. Thus, product development is an attractive strategy pursued by leading companies around the world. Currently, the protein A resin market share is dominated by developed regions, which include North America, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China & South Korea/ Majority of companies manufacturing protein A resin are based in the U.S. and Europe.



Global Protein A Resin Market: Forecast & Analysis



According to a latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global protein A resin market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 840.4 Mn by the end of 2026. The report on the global protein A resin market also projects significant growth potential at a substantial CAGR of 8.2%.



According to FMI, based on the product type, the natural protein A resin segment accounted for over 65.5% revenue share in the overall protein A resin market in 2016. The recombinant protein A resin segment is expected to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR. The advancements in recombinant technology are driving the market owing to the greater yields and customisation of protein A resin according to the demand of customers.



According to FMI, based on the matrix type, the agarose-based segment in Protein A resin accounted for over 84.91% revenue share in the overall global protein A resin market in 2016. The agarose-based segment in Protein A resin is expected to grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR, thus driving the protein A resin market to greater heights. Glass or silica-based segment in Protein A resin accounts for the second-largest share of the global protein A resin market by matrix type followed by organic polymer-based protein A resin. Advancements in resin and binder technology, such as the development of pre-packed columns available in a wide variety of forms such as beads, powder and others suitable for differential applications with a wider spectrum and resistant to other chemicals, is significantly driving the global protein A resin market.



According to FMI, based on the applications, the antibody purification segment accounted for over 77.06% revenue share in the overall protein A resin market in 2016. The immunoprecipitation segment in Protein A resin is expected to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing research and development expenditure is the prime driver of the immunoprecipitation segment, particularly immunoglobulins.



According to FMI, based on end users, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers in segment in Protein A resin accounted for over 77.7% revenue share in the overall protein A resin market in 2016. The clinical research laboratories segment in protein A resin is expected to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR, followed by academic institutes at 6.9%. The increasing market of biologics, owing to the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, diabetes & others, are the demographic drivers of the global protein A resin market.



However, the high cost of protein A resin, lack of standardisation, non-transparency of the final composition by vendors and the poor substitution of products manufactured by different vendors are some of the factors restraining the growth of protein A resin market. Moreover, in terms of performance, protein A resin is highly susceptible to impurity and contamination, owing to which it has poor robustness.



The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to possess a larger market equity and share as compared to the developing regions of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China, & South Korea owing to ecological research, the presence of large players and the high expenditure on research & development. However, the growing economies of China and India are expected to be the major drivers of the Asia Pacific protein A resin market owing to their large population base. Japan is another attractive market owing to its large research expenditure and the larger adoption of biologics owing to increasing geriatric population and large income. The rising disposable income in Asia Pacific is expected to surge the demand for more advanced protein A resin products.



Global Protein A Resin Market: Companies



FMI's report tracks some of the key companies operating in the protein A resin market, which include General Electric Company, GenScript, Novasep, Expedeon Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., REPLIGEN CORPORATION, Tosoh Bioscience, Merck Millipore and Expedeon Ltd., among others. Most companies in protein A resin have adopted product development as well as the development of functional enhancements, such as a larger spectrum of purification, as strategies to boost their protein A resin market penetration.