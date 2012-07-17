Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- GBI Research, leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research report, entitled “Protein and Peptide-based Therapeutics - Trends in Drug Discovery and Development". Over the last decade, protein and peptide-based therapeutics have attracted more and more attention in the pharmaceutical industry. These types of molecules exert a high level of specificity on their respective molecular targets, making them highly advantageous and allowing them to be exploited therapeutically.



This report provides an overview of the targeted indications of current molecules across 22 therapeutic areas, relevant technological developments, the manufacturing processes and the current regulatory environment. In addition, an extensive analysis of the developmental pipeline for all protein and peptide-based therapeutics, excluding antibodies, across 11 therapeutic areas by phase, therapeutic area, route of administration, as well as mechanism of action and cell type/functional target is provided.



GBI Research has identified a sizable developmental pipeline for protein and peptide-based molecules in the therapeutic areas primarily targeted by these types of molecules, such as Central Nervous System (CNS), cardiovascular, immunology, musculoskeletal diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, dermatology as well as metabolic, hematological, genetic, hormonal and gastrointestinal disorders. Overall, across these therapeutic areas, there are 571 molecules in the discovery, preclinical and clinical stages of development. These compounds have been identified in 953 indication-specific developmental programs, and 629 developmental programs are currently in clinical developmental.



The report also provides an overview of the top 15 licensing deals involving protein and peptide-based molecules since 2005, which are worth $6.9 billion and reflect a growing interest in licensing promising peptide and protein-based therapeutic molecules. They involve a number of major pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck Serono.



Scope



- Technological trends in R&D of protein and peptide-based therapeutics include compound screening technology, drug delivery, bioavailability and degradation as well as rational drug design capacities.

- An overview of the manufacturing options for protein and peptide-based therapeutics.

- An overview of the regulatory environment for protein and peptide-based therapeutics including considerations around patent protection and exclusivity standards.

- A detailed analysis of the developmental pipeline across 11 therapeutic areas including CNS, cardiovascular, immunology, musculoskeletal diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, dermatology as well as metabolic, hematological, genetic, hormonal and gastrointestinal disorders. Stages of development, distribution across therapeutic areas, cell type and functional targets, mechanisms of action, and lastly, route of administration are analyzed.

- The top 15 licensing agreements for protein and peptide-based therapeutics since 2005.



Reasons to buy



- Identify key trends in the developmental pipeline for protein and peptide-based therapeutics across the 11 most frequently targeted therapeutic areas by these types of molecules.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules or identify gaps in the current developmental pipeline.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps.

- Identify the key strengths and weaknesses of protein and peptide-based therapeutics compared to small molecule drugs.

- Identify key technological trends in the development and manufacture of protein and peptide-based therapeutics



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/protein-and-peptide-based-therapeutics-trends-in-drug-discovery-and-development-report-552271