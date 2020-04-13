Protein Bars Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 : Clif Bar & Company, Eastman, General Mills, the Balance Bar

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Protein bars are targeted to people who primarily want a convenient source of protein that doesn't require preparation (unless homemade). There are different kinds of food bars to fill different purposes. Energy bars provide the majority of their food energy (calories) in carbohydrate form. Meal replacement bars are intended to replace the variety of nutrients in a meal.



In 2017, the global Protein Bar consumption market is led by USA and USA is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 60.14% of global consumption of Protein Bar. Protein Bar downstream is wide and recently Protein Bar has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Bodybuilders, Pro/Amateur Athletes and others. Globally, the Protein Bar market is mainly driven by growing demand for Bodybuilders and Pro/Amateur Athletes. Bodybuilders and Pro/Amateur Athletes accounts for nearly 87.22% of total downstream consumption of Protein Bar in global.



Protein Bar can be mainly divided into Low Protein, Medium Protein and High Protein which Medium Protein captures about 49.03% of Protein Bar market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Protein Bar.



The global Protein Bars market was 1220 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Clif Bar & Company

- Eastman

- General Mills

- The Balance Bar

- Chicago Bar Company

- Abbott Nutrition

- The Kellogg Company

- MARS

- Hormel Foods

- Atkins Nutritionals

- NuGo Nutrition

- Prinsen Berning

- VSI

- Atlantic Gruppa



Segment by Type:

- Low Protein

- Medium Protein

- High Protein



Segment by Application:

- Bodybuilders

- Pro/Amateur Athletes

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



