Protein Blends Work Better for Exercise Recovery

A new study conducted this year has found that protein combination (Whey, Casein and Soy) works best for building muscles when the individual consumes it before they workout. The research confirms that consuming a blend of proteins (Casein, Whey and Soy), instead of simple whey protein is better for exercise recovery.



With those studies in mind, individuals are encouraged to do research before they decide what the best whey protein is. Whey Protein Isolate is one of the purest forms of whey protein on the market today. Individuals like using this more than whey concentrate because it has a higher protein per serving ration than whey concentrate. Whey Protein Isolate is easy to digest and individuals report that it has a good taste to it.



Protein Factory is a site that specializes in selling special protein blends. They have been up in operation since 1998. Their site is packed full of resources, such as Meal Replacement Formulas, which will come in handy.



Protein Factory has a special Protein Lab that individuals can visit. In the Protein Lab, users can choose a formula type simply by clicking on a formula name. Some of the names include: Night, Post Workout, Lean gain, Weight Gain, Weight Loss, All Purpose, etc. As individuals move through each step in the Protein Lab, they will receive important tips and suggestions. After the formula is chosen, the user will then move to choosing the proteins, carbohydrates & fats, Flavors and then Sweeteners & Additives. Amongst the flavors, the user can choose: Chocolate, Cinnabun, Cookie Dough, Cookies N Cream, Fruit Punch, Natural Vanilla, Orange, Rasberry Lemonade, Real Banana, Real Strawberry, Tropical Orange or Vanilla.



Protein Factory takes pride in satisfying their customers and are sure to offer only the top protein blends.



