The global protein crystallization & crystallography market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for protein-based drugs, rapid advancements in proteomics research, and advancements in protein crystallography techniques are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of crystallization to elucidate membrane protein structure and increasing use of protein crystallization technique in various sectors such as chemicals, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Rigaku Corporation, Hampton Research, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Molecular Dimensions Ltd., Formulatrix, Inc., MiTeGen LLC, Biogenuix, Arinax Scientific Instrumentation, and HiMedia Laboratories, among others.



Protein crystallization refers to the process of forming regular array of individual protein molecules into organized structures called crystals. Protein crystallization depends on solution that is supersaturated in the macromolecule but demonstrates conditions that do not disrupt its natural form. Protein crystals are generated for scientific and industrial purposes and are used to understand protein structure and interactions. Protein crystallization is considered a powerful tool for protein purification and to demonstrate chemical purity. This is expected to further boost adoption of protein crystallography techniques for understanding protein function and studying internal workings of a living cell. This is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.



Increasing demand for protein therapeutics and for development of protein-based drugs, and rapid technological advancements in protein crystallography techniques are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases have increased need for development of novel and efficient drugs. Protein crystallography is extensively used in drug discovery and development and this is expected to further contribute to growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professional and high equipment costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights from the Report:



X-ray crystallography segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of this technique to determine molecular and atomic structure of protein crystals for research purposes. X-ray crystallography is the most commonly used technique to elucidate protein structure and this factor is also expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of this segment.



Consumable segment is expected to account for largest share in the global market in terms of revenue owing to increasing demand for reagents, kits, and microplates for proteomics research studies.



Biotechnology companies segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of protein crystallization by biotechnology companies for advancing proteomics research, genetic engineering, and protein engineering.



North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing investment and funding to accelerate proteomics research, increasing research on protein structure and interaction in research institutes, and increasing focus by key companies on developing protein-based drugs and therapeutics.



In March 2021, Bruker Corporation announced the launch of its new plasma proteomics software and new consumables for chemical cross linking of proteins for in-depth study of protein structure and interactions. The proteomics software, PaSER software v.1.1, will allow "run & done" high-throughput 4D proteomics that will offer information about identified peptides and protein groups as soon as the experiment is done.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global protein crystallization & crystallography market based on technology, product & service, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



X-ray Crystallography

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)



Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Consumables

Microplates

96 well-plates

48-well plates

24-well plates

Crystal Mounts and Loops

Reagents Kits/Screens

Other Consumables

Instruments

Liquid Handling Instruments

Automated

Manual

Crystal Imaging Instruments

Software & Services



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes

Academic Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



1.1 Research Methodology



1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions



1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



2.1 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography- Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2018-2028



Chapter 3 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Industry Outlook



3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope



3.2 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography- Market Size and Growth Prospects



3.3 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography- Value Chain Analysis



3.4 Market Dynamics



3.4.1 Market driver analysis



3.4.1.1 Increasing use of crystallization for elucidating protein structure



3.4.1.2 Increasing demand for protein therapeutics



3.4.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis



3.4.2.1 High equipment cost



3.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized



3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



3.7 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography- Key Company Analysis, 2021



3.8 PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1 Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market: Product Movement Analysis



4.1.1 X-ray Crystallography



4.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2018–2028 (USD Billion)



4.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018–2028 (USD Billion)



4.1.2 NMR



4.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, 2018–2028 (USD Billion)



4.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018–2028 (USD Billion)



Continued…..



