New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Protein Engineering market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.3%. Protein engineering is the process of conception and production of unnatural polypeptides, which is achieved through the modification of different amino acid sequences that are found in nature. With the wide application of protein engineering, various synthetic protein structures and functions can now be designed completely using a computer and produced in the laboratory using various methods.



Moreover, it has increased its applicability in various fields that will further expand the market. Protein engineering has also evolved to become a potent tool contributing considerably to the developments in both synthetic biology and metabolic engineering. The rising funding for synthetic biology by the government and other healthcare institutions may drive the industry extensively in the future. Furthermore, the substantial ongoing research in the drug discovery process that finds treatments and cure for various diseases in nature is expected to fuel the market widely in the forecast period.



The emerging and present key participants in the Protein Engineering market are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genscripts USA, Inc. and Perkinelmer, Inc.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3369



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Protein Engineering market on the basis of product, type, technology, end use and region:



By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)



Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services



By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)



Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin

Interferons

Vaccines

Colony-stimulating Factors

Growth Hormones

Coagulation Factors

Others



By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Rational Protein Design

Irrational Protein Design



By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3369



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Innovations in the protein engineering industry has contributed to the high growth of the industry. For instance, in March 2020, scientists from the Unites States and Taiwan introduced a new protein based on the sonification which was made using machine learning technique.



In 2019, creative Biolabs launched a new product into the industry known as cd25 monoclonal antibody. The antibody can be widely used in conditions like rejection by the body in organ transplantation significantly kidney transplants.



Various collaborations are expected to fuel the industry growth and is known to have anticipated the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments. The merger allowed Agilent to establish itself in the immunotherapy and immune-oncology segments and strengthen its position.



In March 2020, Gilead announced its acquisition with Forty-Seven for around 4.9 billion USD. The acquisition, would particularly help Gilead to expand itself in the immuno-oncology department.



Regionally, the North American segment occupied the largest share in the industry owing to the factors including increasing research and development expenditure and the presence of highly advanced instruments and equipment for drug discovery. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the rising government initiatives and funding for protein-based drug discovery and increasing technological advancements….Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Assessment



4.1. Industry Outlook (Q1 2020, Q2 2020, Q3 2020 And Q4 2020)

4.1.1. Market Scenario: Demand and Supply Outlook

4.1.2. Unavailability of Labour

4.1.3. Production Shutdown

4.1.4. Disrupted Logistics

4.2. Covid-19 Impact on Plastics Industry

4.2.1. Plummeting Oil Prices



Continued…



Leave a Query @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/3369



Browse More Related Reports:



Bioinformatics Market by Technology and Services, By Application, And By End-User, Forecasts To 2027



Biobanks Market By Type, By Storage Type, By Product, and By Specimen Type and by Application, Forecasts to 2027



Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.