New Biotechnology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Proteins exhibit high specificity and less immunogenicity and are widely used as therapeutic agents in the treatment of various disorders and diseases. There are more than 200 protein-based products currently being marketed; 90% of them are used as therapeutics. In order to improve their clinical potential, second generation recombinants are being developed, each exhibiting improved efficiency and potency depending on their applications.
The global protein engineering technologies market (2012-2017) report analyses the market by technology, products, applications, and geography. It also includes recent technology trends, patents, and funding analysis. In addition, it also covers factors driving and restraining the growth of the market and market scenario in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The protein engineering market is driven by the need for drugs with improved efficiency and specificity, technological capabilities, rise of antibody based drugs, and steady growth in the therapeutic market. With growing incidences of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious disease, spurt of new opportunities for growth of the market is expected by the end of this decade. However, development costs, stringent regulatory issues, and risk of failure of the drug in the testing phase restraints the growth of the market. Further, the availability of generics and patent infringements is posing a threat to the market.
The global protein engineering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%; this growth is majorly fuelled by monoclonal antibodies, which is the fastest growing segment in therapeutics. The use of monoclonal antibodies in therapeutics such as oncology, auto immune and inflammatory diseases are expected to increase during the forecast period. Chinas growing interest in research of monoclonal antibodies is expected to increase market share further. The market is likely to face competition from the entry of generics; however, with many therapeutic proteins in the pipeline, the market is expected to grow exponentially. Insulin analogs, which are more efficient than the recombinant insulin, are also a contributing factor for growth of the market. Diagnostics is another segment in focus; monoclonal antibodies are being used extensively in diagnostics and in assays for research.
The report also profiles leading participants of the industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. These include Genentech (U.S.), Amgen (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), Eli Lilly (U.S.), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Merck (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Affymax (U.S.), Biogen Idec, (U.S.), Medimmune (U.S.) Affimed (Germany), and Obodies (New Zealand).
Scope of the Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Biotechnology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biomaterials Market By Products (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Natural Biomaterials) & Applications - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Global Transfection (Gene Delivery, DNA Delivery, Protein Delivery, SiRNA Delivery) Technologies (Lipofection, Calcium Phosphate, Electroporation, Nucleofection, Magnetofection, Gene Gun, Viral) Market (2012 - 2017)
- Proteomics Market - Instruments, Reagents and Services - Trends and Global Forecasts to 2017
- Biotechnology Reagents Market by Technology, Applications and End-Users - Current Trends, Opportunities and Global Forecasts to 2016
- Life Sciences & Analytical Reagents Market Applications, Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Therapeutic Proteins Market to 2017 - High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies will Drive the Market
- World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor, Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets
- Global Pressure Sensor Market (2012 - 2017) Forecast, Trend & Analysis - Segmentation by Technology [Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic (Reluctance), Resonant Solid State, Optical], Applications [Process & Non process] & Geography
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Molecular Diagnostics Market - (PCR, DNA Sequencing, Microarray, Transcription Mediated Amplification, Hybridization Technologies), (Infectious Diseases, Cancer/Oncology, Genetics, Blood Screening, Microbiology Applications) - Global Foreca