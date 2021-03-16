Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Latest publication on 'Protein Expression Market By Expression Systems (Prokaryotic expression systems, Mammalian cell systems, Insect cell systems, Yeast systems, and Other systems), Product (Reagents, Competent cells, Expression vectors, Services, and Instruments), Application (Therapeutic, Industrial and Research), End-use (Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, Academic research, Contract research organizations, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW) – Global Forecast to 2026' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc., Lonza, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio, New England Biolabs, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., LifeSensors, ProteoGenix, Peak Proteins Ltd., Sino Biological Inc, and Lucigen Corporation. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Protein expression is a process of producing proteins that are synthesized, modified, and regulated. Protein expression includes laboratory techniques & procedures which help in the production of proteins. The process enables to generate and purify the required protein, either within the cell or outside the cell. The technique of producing synthesized proteins, utilizing the protein expression process can be generally used for industrial purposes or to diagnose and treat diseases. The protein expression market growth can be attributed to key factors such as the rapidly increasing number of chronic diseases and the increase in funding availability for research on proteins. Huge costs incurred in protein expression reagents and instruments are restricting the protein expression market growth. The Protein Expression Market is expected to grow at a rate of 13.3% CAGR by 2026.



Protein Expression Market By Expression Systems

- Prokaryotic expression systems, Mammalian cell systems, Insect cell systems, Yeast systems, Other systems



Protein Expression Market by Product

- Reagents, Competent cells, Expression vectors, Services, Instruments



Protein Expression Market by Application

- Therapeutic, Industrial, Research



Protein Expression Market by End-use

- Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, Academic research, Contract research organizations, Others



Protein Expression Market by Geography

- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World



In the protein expression market, according to the expression system segment, the prokaryotic is the most commonly used expression in the protein expression process which is used for the protein synthesis, modification, and regulation of proteins in living organisms. The prokaryotic expression is widely used because of the high capability of the production of proteins and low-cost production.

As per the product segmentation in the protein expression market, the service segment is projected to have the highest CAGR rate. This is due to the increasing preference for the service for custom optimization and the availability of advanced products and research professionals.

The therapeutic application has a pivotal role in the protein expression market share based on the application. An enormous increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing research and development activity is fueling market growth. Furthermore, the key factor is the wide application of protein expression in the production of biologics.



The crucial end users of the protein expression market are the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and also have a major share in the market. This is because of the increasing requirement of the therapeutic proteins, which includes hormones, enzymes, anticoagulants, and the increasing expenditure in novel drug development.

Accordant to the regional market, North America is having the leading share in the protein expression market. This is because this region has the highest rate of deployment of the therapeutic based on biotechnology and the high contribution of pharmaceutical companies in designing protein-based medicines.



The crucial factors involved in the growth of the global protein expression market include the increase in the elderly population due to which there is a rising incidence of chronic diseases which is a major factor of the growth. Also, the increasing demand for protein biologics is another factor that is boosting the demand for the global market of protein expression.

The significant market competitors of the protein expression market are Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc., Lonza, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio, New England Biolabs, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., LifeSensors, ProteoGenix, Peak Proteins Ltd., Sino Biological Inc, and Lucigen Corporation.



Moreover, there are a number of research and developments that are continuously going on in the field of protein expression by various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to bring advanced biologics.

- This report provides insights into protein expression market trends and predictions of the future market size.

- This report gives the major market dynamics and the factors affecting the protein expression market and its sub-segments.

- This report also presents geographical dynamics of the protein expression market and insights into drivers and opportunities in the major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

- This research presents the major shareholders, product portfolios, new developments, and the market players' competitive landscape.



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



