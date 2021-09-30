Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Protein Expression Market by Type (Escherichia Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus and Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), Application, End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025?, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020.



Factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, growing demand for protein biologics, and growth in the life science and bio-pharmaceutical industries are driving the market growth.



The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression market.



Based on system type, the Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.



The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression industry in 2019.



Based on product and service, the protein expression industry is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.



In 2019, North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.



The prominent players in Prokaryotic Expression Systems Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).