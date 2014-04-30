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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market by Sources (Microorganisms, Animals, Plants), Applications (Detergent Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry and Others), & Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
The enzymes which are very specific to protein hydrolysis are protease enzymes and they are classified under the "hydrolases group". Protease enzymes refer to a group of enzymes whose catalytic function is to hydrolyze (breakdown) proteins. These enzymes represent one of the three largest groups of industrial enzymes; others being amylases and lipases. Protease enzymes mainly find their applications in detergents, food, pharmaceuticals, and bioremediation processes. The worldwide requirement of enzymes for individual applications varies considerably. Technical enzymes for detergent, paper & pulp, and textile manufacturing have the largest segment with approximately 52% market share with the largest share of the enzymes market held by alkaline proteases. The global protease enzymes market is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2014 to 2019.
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Western Europe and the U.S. have almost reached maturity with regard to the protease enzymes detergent market and the trend is shifting towards the consumption of protease enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW) regions, which are still developing and modernizing the laundry industry protease enzymes, are growing at a healthy CAGR in these countries. China shares the majority of market share of Asia-Pacific's protease enzymes market.
FIGURE 1
GLOBAL PROTEASE ENZYMES MARKET SIZE, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2013-2019 ($MILLION)
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The segments of the protease enzymes market include sources, applications, and geography. The market includes detergent, pharmaceuticals, food, and other applications. All the growth parameters in individual segments have been considered in this report. The global protease enzymes market is driven by factors such as replacement of chemicals and additives, more demand for environment-friendly ingredients, less production cost, high yield, less time taken for production, and the growing industrial need in developing countries. Growing number of new protease products for different applications and innovative technological platforms provide high growth opportunities to this market.
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