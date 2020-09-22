Protein Ingredients Market - Covid-19 Impact, Growth Rate, Overview, Price Analysis, Participants, SWOT Analysis, Challenges Till 2029: TMR

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) recently published a market study on the protein ingredients market. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the protein ingredients market structure. The market study presents exclusive information regarding how the protein ingredients market is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



According to a new study by TMR, the sales of protein ingredients are expected to reach ~42 thousand tons in 2019, and record a Y-o-Y growth of ~ 7% in 2020. Growth of the protein ingredients market remains driven by the growing demand for diary, plant, and egg proteins in food and beverage products, and also due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the nutritional profile of protein ingredients.



A protein is a nitrogenous organic compound that is composed of a chain of amino acids, which can be extracted from plant and animal sources using methods such as precipitation and filtration. Common sources of protein ingredients include wheat, vegetables (soy, peas), milk, eggs, and animal tissue. These extracted protein ingredients (from variant sources) have multiple applications in supplements and nutritional power, beverages, protein and nutritional bars, bakery and confectionary products, breakfast cereals, meat and meat products, dairy products, infant nutrition, animal feed, and other applications. Moreover, the demand for protein ingredients is gaining traction from infant nutrition manufactures, and therefore, is expected to account for significant growth at a rate of ~8% during the period of 2019–2029.



Request A Sample of Protein Ingredients Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4582



The demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages with added protein ingredients is increasing among consumers due to their busy lifestyles and hectic schedules. Ready-to-drink beverages with added protein are healthier, and hence, prominent beverage corporations are rapidly launching consumer-preferable beverages entailing protein ingredients. Therefore, the protein ingredients market is anticipated to account for a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



Protein Fortification and Standardization – Propelling Protein Ingredients Market



Protein fortification is gaining vogue among consumers, owing to the rising preference for proteins in their regular diets, and increasing demand for weight management products that are high in proteins and low in fats.



As per the 2016 Food and Health Survey from the International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC), 64% of Americans wanted to include protein in their diets, which is a significant increase projected for the coming years.

Protein standardization is the adjustment of protein content in a food product, to either meet regulatory guidelines or enhance the functional properties of the product. Protein standardization is a common practice among dairy product manufacturers, wherein, protein ingredients are added in a way that mimics the casein-to-whey ratio in natural milk. Protein standardization enhances product uniformity, consistency, texture, and taste. This demand for standardized and fortified food and beverages from consumers is currently driving the growth of the global protein ingredients market to a significant extent.



Explore Transparency Market Research'S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-projects-strong-growth-for-gummy-vitamins-market-rising-elderly-population-promises-a-robust-6-0-cagr-during-2019-2029–301017047.html



High Usage of Protein in Sports and Health Products



A consistent supply of proteins is considered absolutely essential for muscle growth, as protein helps in building muscle mass and repairing damaged muscle tissue. Due to this reason, the consumption of protein powders is a fairly common phenomenon among fitness enthusiasts and regular gym-goers. Plant proteins are also finding increased application in sports nutritional products, as they are perceived to be natural and additive-free. Soy protein is considered important, as it has a complete set of amino acids similar to dairy proteins. This high usage of protein ingredients in sports and health supplements is fueling the growth of the protein ingredients market on a global level.



Global Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the key players in the global protein ingredients market are Solae LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A, Cargill Inc., FrieslandCampina DMV B.V., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc, Arla Food Ingredients, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Sterling Biotech Ltd. and many more.



Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4582