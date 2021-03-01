New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Protein Ingredients market was valued at USD 29.18 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.31 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market are the increasing demand for protein functionalities, increasing about healthy diet & nutritional food, and growing demand for superior personal care and healthcare products. A noticeable global trend in the market is the demand for purer products with reduced processing that has led to the development of native whey and micellar casein. The growing preference for convenience foods and nutrient-rich fortified food is another factor fueling the demand for protein ingredients.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1864



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



ADM, DuPont, Gelita, Omega Protein Corporation, Kewpie Corporation, among others.



These ingredients are essential for body functioning since proteins are the primary source of fuel. They can be obtained from plants as well as animals. Plant proteins are usually obtained from wheat, pea, and soy and are used for texturizing vegetable proteins. Plant proteins help in fighting diabetes and obesity effectively. Animal proteins are widely used as protein supplements for muscle building. Along with this, the enormous demand for animal proteins, and growing awareness about healthy eating and fitness are majorly propelling expansion in the global protein ingredients market. Apart from this, the growth of the global protein ingredients market is further bolstered by the increasing use of soy isolates and the rate of consumption of eggs and caseinates. Moreover, cost sensitivity associated with the production of protein-rich products negatively impacts the growth of the global protein ingredients market. However, rapidly launching pocket-friendly protein supplement products is expected to help the growth of the market during the forecast years.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The increasing demand for processed as well as functional food products are expected to boost the demand for protein ingredients. The rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of these products along with the increasing use of sports & energy supplements is expected to fuel the growth of protein ingredients market.



The rising demand for functional foods containing protein-based ingredients is due to increasing incidences of health-related issues. This inturns fosters the demand during the forecast years. The market is further driven by the availability of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free products.



The increasing fitness trend among health-conscious consumers, coupled with the role of protein-rich foods in muscle building and weight management, is stimulating market growth.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth at CAGR of 8.8%. The growth in this region is mainly driven by growing exports and increasing domestic demand for these ingredients in the region.



Based on application, the food & beverage segment dominated the protein ingredients market in 2018; owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers. The shift in consumer preference on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritious value food leads to a high demand for protein ingredients.



The fluctuating raw material prices along with stringent rules and regulations limit the market growth during forecast years



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1864



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Protein Ingredients market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:



Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Animal

Dairy

Milk

Whey

Egg

Gelatin

Plant

Wheat

Vegetables

Soy

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy protein



Form Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Dry

Liquid



Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Protein Ingredients Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increasing demand for personal care products



3.2. Growing demand for meat products



Chapter 4. Protein Ingredients Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Protein Ingredients Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Protein Ingredients Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Protein Ingredients Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Growth of the Functional Food & Beverage Market



4.4.1.2. Growing demand for Healthcare Products



4.4.1.3. Technological Advancements



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices of Various Proteins Sources



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Protein Ingredients Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Protein Ingredients PESTEL Analysis



Continued….



Read More Reports:-



Lubricants for Wind Turbine Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027



Genome Editing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027



Hot Melt Adhesives Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Oilfield Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.