Extensive amount of research and development, technical innovation, and a shift in consumer preferences have added flexibility for manufacturers to develop intrinsic protein-based products.
Likewise, manufacturers in the protein ingredients market are extending their production capacities towards dairy products. Increased options in protein ingredients are empowering dairy processors to innovate new products that attract more customers. For individuals suffering from lactose intolerance, plant-based protein ingredients involving peas, lentils, and pumpkin seeds add greater nutritional value. The plant-based revolution has also led to sustainable and greener trends, which have improved the processing technology for manufacturers in the protein ingredients market. These technologies have enhanced the flavor, texture, and solubility of plant proteins in dairy food and beverage products.
Protein ingredients are gaining wide expansion in applications, right from ready-to-mix shakes to innovative offerings such as protein water, juices, energy bar, and even ice creams. Consumer preferences for pea protein are shifting from beverages and nutritional supplements to dairy alternatives and snacks. Also, the increasing functionality of protein has led to popular applications in puddings, desserts, and yogurts. All the mentioned factors are contributing to the growth of the protein ingredients market.
Clean label Protein and Whey Isolates Increase Consumer Preference for Vegetarian Proteins:
Clean-label potato protein ingredients are being used by manufacturers to promote greater health value amongst customers. Novel enzyme-treated potato starch serves as a food fiber that supports gut health. Increasing demand for vegetarian protein ingredients and the strong nutritional profile of potato protein have catalyzed the need for clean-label protein ingredients. Also, increasing awareness about potential food allergens has increased the demand for potato protein ingredients, as such, boosting the growth of the protein ingredients market.
Proteins derived from soy and wheat pose as a threat to vegetarian meat and dairy alternatives. Manufacturers are doubling their production capacities of potato proteins, as they serve as a high-quality protein source amongst other vegetarian sources. Also, functional potato protein has helped manufacturers develop gelling, texturizing, and emulsifying properties in various products.
Bioactive whey peptide fractions show strong potential in nutraceutical formulations. Whey protein isolates are transforming performance and lifestyle nutrition amongst consumers with clean-tasting and nutritionally-balanced protein water and other clear-drink applications. Increased research and development has yielded minimally-processed and high-performance isolates that drive innovation for high protein ingredient products. High protein drinks and waters resonate with consumers in serving their convenience and ready-to-go options.
Protein Ingredients Market: High Demand for Plant-based Protein Alternatives:
Protein ingredients in supplements and nutritional powders have offered many dietary benefits, especially to athletes in the sports nutrition space. However, the consumption of protein powder over a prolonged period of time has increased health risks such as nausea, cramps, and bloating. The consumption of protein powder also adds pressure on the functionality of the kidneys, which also leads to other complications such as calcium excretion and bone loss. Hence, manufacturers in the protein ingredients market are increasing the production of plant-based protein powders, such as pea protein, that are well tolerated, relatively low in fiber, and have fewer side effects.
Due to increasing consumer demand for plant-based proteins, manufacturers are diversifying on great tasting, sustainable, and label-friendly pea protein for customers in North America and across the globe. For instance, in August 2019, Cargill — a leading American food and nutrition conglomerate, announced a US$ 75 million investment deal with PURIS — one of the largest producer of pea protein, to increase its portfolio in high-quality protein ingredients.
Protein Ingredients Market: Analysts' Viewpoint
The protein ingredients market is favorable for growth in high demand regions such as North America and Europe. Innovations such as membrane separation technology are important milestones in dairy protein. This technology provides an eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and sustainable option to produce high-quality protein ingredients for milk and milk-processing side streams. The dairy protein space is anticipated to grow with novel product offerings using plant-based ingredients for sports nutrition, and infant and senior nutrition. However, certain health limitations of protein powder consumption are estimated to affect market growth. For instance, added sugar, oil, and toxic chemicals in protein shakes result in increased weight gain. As such, manufacturers should focus on increasing the production of plant-based protein ingredients, such as whey and pea protein, that have fewer side effects. Manufacturers in the protein ingredients market must develop crops that regenerate the land and support soil health, which will help trigger the demand for great tasting plant-based products.
