Protein Sequencing Market Size Will Reach USD 1,476 Million at CAGR of 4.2% by 2028 - Agilent Technologies, Bioinformatics Solutions, Charles River Laboratories

Protein sequencing is used to identify the amino acid sequence and its conformation. The identification of the structure and function of proteins is important to understand cellular processes. There are two major direct methods for protein sequencing: Edman degradation and mass spectrometry (MS). The global protein sequencing market was valued at USD 1,107 million in 2021 to USD 1,476 million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to Gen Consulting Company.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Protein Sequencing Market:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Proteome Factory AG

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita S.A.

SGS S.A.

Shimadzu Corp.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Water Corporation



Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-use, type/application, and location in the competitive landscape study. The research focuses at current and future trends in the Protein Sequencing industry. This study also looks at upstream and downstream raw materials, as well as market trends. The report also recognises the best-performing and fastest-growing segments in terms of revenue generation. The research study also analyses the target market's highest revenue-generating segments and fastest-growing segments.



By product:

- protein sequencing products

- protein sequencing services

- sample preparation



By technology:

- edman degradation

- mass spectrometry



By application:

- biopharmaceuticals

- protein engineering

- others



By end user:

- academic institutes and research centers

- pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

- others



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook

The key regions analysed for the global Protein Sequencing market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all of these regions, North America earns the greatest revenue. Product demand will be boosted by the presence of a number of significant firms in Asia Pacific. The low cost of raw materials is one of the primary factors for this region's market expansion.



Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis

In the Protein Sequencing market analysis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on global and domestic markets is also explored. For companies and consumers interested in the industry, the report is a significant source of guidance and education. It includes crucial information as well as the current situation of the major manufacturers' markets.



Competitive Landscape

The competitor analysis element of the study is one of the most crucial parts, as it analyses big competitors' growth using key criteria such market share, new developments, local competition, global reach, price, and production. The competitive landscape in the Protein Sequencing market is examined in depth in this report, from how competitors compete to prospective market changes. Players in this industry use a range of techniques to improve their market position.



The Protein Sequencing market analysis also includes information on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements to give you a more complete picture of the industry. This is a great place to start for market participants who want to rethink their strategic direction.



Table of Content:

FIGURES AND TABLES



PART 1. INTRODUCTION

· Report description

· Objectives of the study

· Market segment

· Years considered for the report

· Currency

· Key target audience



PART 2. METHODOLOGY



PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

· Introduction

· Drivers

· Restraints

· Impact of COVID-19 pandemic



PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCT

· Protein sequencing products

· Protein sequencing services

· Sample preparation



PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TECHNOLOGY

· Edman degradation

· Mass spectrometry



PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

· Biopharmaceuticals

· Protein engineering

· Others



PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER

· Academic institutes and research centers

· Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

· Others



PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

· Asia Pacific

· Europe

· North America

· Rest of the World (RoW)

PART 10. KEY COMPANIES



(Note: The report will be updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)



