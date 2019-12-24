Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Protein Therapeutics Industry



Description



Therapeutic protein drugs are an important class of medicines, which are used to treat different diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others. Protein therapy delivers protein to the body in specific amounts to help repair illness and treat pain or remake structures. The global protein therapeutics market will reach 240.6 billion USD by 2025 from 147.5 billion USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period.



Therapeutic proteins are used to effectively treat a wide array of diseases such as protein deficiency diseases; chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis, diabetes; infections such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C; and other medical conditions such as genetic disorders, anemia cases related to kidney dialysis, and cancer-related anemia. Therapeutic proteins mostly consist of recombinant forms of naturally occurring proteins.



First, the report provides a basic overview of the Protein Therapeutics industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.



Secondly, the report states the global Protein Therapeutics market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, applications and companies are also discussed.



Third, the Protein Therapeutics market analysis is provided for major regions including USA, Europe, China and Japan, and other regions can be added. For each region, market size and end users are analyzed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies.



Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3981883-global-protein-therapeutics-market-by-product-type-application



Major Manufacturers Analysis of Protein Therapeutics (Company Profiles):



Baxter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

AbbVie

Eli Lilly

Generex

Amgen

Novo Nordisk

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Abbott

Sanofi

Biogen

CSL Behring

Genentech

Others



Growth by Region



North America held the highest market share owing to high prevalence rate of cancer and other chronic diseases, rise in adoption of therapeutic protein drugs and increase in awareness of protein therapeutics. Asia Pacific will grow at higher rate due to rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income and government investments in healthcare infrastructure.



Drivers vs Constraints



Rise in number of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes is key factor for the growth of the market. Increase in awareness of consumers about the protein therapeutics is also driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of protein therapeutics and high amount of funds required for research and development are restraining the market growth.



Industry Trends and Updates



Therapure Biopharma Inc. has launched its plasma products and technology division as Evolve Biologics, an innovative developer of plasma-derived therapeutics, led by an experienced senior management team.



Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3981883-global-protein-therapeutics-market-by-product-type-application



Table of Content



Global Protein Therapeutics Market – by Product Type, Application, Function, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 - 2025)



1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Porter's 5 Forces

3.3. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product Type

5.1. Insulin

5.2. Erythropoietin

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4. Interferons

5.5. Follicle Stimulating Hormone

5.6. Blood Clotting Factor

5.7. Others

6. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application

6.1. Metabolic Disorders

6.2. Immunologic Disorders

6.3. Hematological Disorders

6.4. Hormonal Disorders

6.5. Genetic Disorders

6.6. Others

7. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Function

7.1. Vaccines

7.2. Enzymatic and Regulatory

7.3. Protein Diagnostics

8. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Germany

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. India

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Others

8.4. South America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. South Africa

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4. Egypt

8.5.5. Others

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Baxter

10.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

10.3. Merck

10.4. AbbVie

10.5. Eli Lilly

10.6. Generex

10.7. Amgen

10.8. Novo Nordisk

10.9. Johnson & Johnson

10.10. Pfizer

10.11. Abbott

10.12. Sanofi

10.13. Biogen

10.14. CSL Behring

10.15. Genentech

10.16. Others

11. Investment Opportunities



Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3981883



Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)