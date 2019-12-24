Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Protein Therapeutics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
Description
Therapeutic protein drugs are an important class of medicines, which are used to treat different diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and others. Protein therapy delivers protein to the body in specific amounts to help repair illness and treat pain or remake structures. The global protein therapeutics market will reach 240.6 billion USD by 2025 from 147.5 billion USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 7.24% during the period.
Therapeutic proteins are used to effectively treat a wide array of diseases such as protein deficiency diseases; chronic diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis, diabetes; infections such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C; and other medical conditions such as genetic disorders, anemia cases related to kidney dialysis, and cancer-related anemia. Therapeutic proteins mostly consist of recombinant forms of naturally occurring proteins.
First, the report provides a basic overview of the Protein Therapeutics industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Secondly, the report states the global Protein Therapeutics market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, applications and companies are also discussed.
Third, the Protein Therapeutics market analysis is provided for major regions including USA, Europe, China and Japan, and other regions can be added. For each region, market size and end users are analyzed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies.
Major Manufacturers Analysis of Protein Therapeutics (Company Profiles):
Baxter
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Merck
AbbVie
Eli Lilly
Generex
Amgen
Novo Nordisk
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer
Abbott
Sanofi
Biogen
CSL Behring
Genentech
Others
Growth by Region
North America held the highest market share owing to high prevalence rate of cancer and other chronic diseases, rise in adoption of therapeutic protein drugs and increase in awareness of protein therapeutics. Asia Pacific will grow at higher rate due to rapid industrialization, increase in disposable income and government investments in healthcare infrastructure.
Drivers vs Constraints
Rise in number of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes is key factor for the growth of the market. Increase in awareness of consumers about the protein therapeutics is also driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of protein therapeutics and high amount of funds required for research and development are restraining the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
Therapure Biopharma Inc. has launched its plasma products and technology division as Evolve Biologics, an innovative developer of plasma-derived therapeutics, led by an experienced senior management team.
Table of Content
Global Protein Therapeutics Market – by Product Type, Application, Function, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 - 2025)
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Porter's 5 Forces
3.3. Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Constraints
4.4. Trends
5. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product Type
5.1. Insulin
5.2. Erythropoietin
5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies
5.4. Interferons
5.5. Follicle Stimulating Hormone
5.6. Blood Clotting Factor
5.7. Others
6. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
6.1. Metabolic Disorders
6.2. Immunologic Disorders
6.3. Hematological Disorders
6.4. Hormonal Disorders
6.5. Genetic Disorders
6.6. Others
7. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Function
7.1. Vaccines
7.2. Enzymatic and Regulatory
7.3. Protein Diagnostics
8. Global Protein Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
8.1. North America
8.1.1. U.S.
8.1.2. Canada
8.1.3. Mexico
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. UK
8.2.2. France
8.2.3. Germany
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Others
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.3.1. India
8.3.2. China
8.3.3. Japan
8.3.4. Australia
8.3.5. Others
8.4. South America
8.4.1. Brazil
8.4.2. Argentina
8.4.3. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. South Africa
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Saudi Arabia
8.5.4. Egypt
8.5.5. Others
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Company Market Share Analysis
9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Baxter
10.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche
10.3. Merck
10.4. AbbVie
10.5. Eli Lilly
10.6. Generex
10.7. Amgen
10.8. Novo Nordisk
10.9. Johnson & Johnson
10.10. Pfizer
10.11. Abbott
10.12. Sanofi
10.13. Biogen
10.14. CSL Behring
10.15. Genentech
10.16. Others
11. Investment Opportunities
