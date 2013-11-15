Proteomics Market (Instrumentation Technology, Reagents & Services) Worth $17.2 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The “Proteomics Market (Protein Microarray, Mass Spectrometry, NMR Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation, X-ray Crystallography, Immunoassay) - Instruments, Reagents and Services - Trends and Global Forecasts to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 211 market data tables, 6 figures spread through 504 pages and in-depth TOC on “Proteomics Market".

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This report studies the global proteomics equipment market, with forecast to 2017.



Proteomics, over the last decade, has gained importance in the field of diagnosis and drug research and development and is poised to grow at a healthy pace mainly due to increasing innovations and developments in the field of proteomics instrumentation, availability of funds from various organizations and increasing research & development expenditure. However, the economic slowdown, and lower adoption rate due to expensive tools and instruments will restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The geographies covered in this study are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). These four regions are further segmented by major countries; the geographic split for all the sub-segments is presented at the regional and country levels. North America is the largest market for proteomics, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe is expected to grow at a slower pace primarily due to the economic slowdown and saturation of their economies. The Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for proteomics products and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to economic development.



The global proteomics equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% to reach $17.2 billion by 2017. The key players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (U.S.), and Luminex (U.S.).



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