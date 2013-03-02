Protero, Inc. Announces New Product Releases

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2013 -- Protero, Inc., a popular manufacturer of professional lawn care equipment, has announced the addition of two new products to its inventory. Designed for stand-up mowers, the grass catcher and dump-from-the-seat products make bagging and disposing of grass clippings easier. The new products are designed to work with a variety of mower models from leading mower manufacturers.



“We’re constantly innovating and adding to our product range,” Explains Bob Doran, Pres. “These new products are part of our effort to make sure our customers have the products that make lawn care easier, safer and more efficient.”



Protero, Inc. manufactures lawn care equipment that includes vacuum collection systems, de-thatchers, baggers and catchers that are designed to offer the best visibility, capacity, material reduction and ease of maintenance. The company continually expands and refines its product line with new products designed for professional-grade lawn care. For more information about Protero, Inc. and its product line, visit http://www.proteroinc.com/.



About Protero, Inc

Located in Minneapolis, MN, Protero, Inc. is a trusted manufacturer of professional-grade lawn vacuums, grass catchers, grass bagger and yard blowers designed for leading mower models. Each Protero product is designed to be durable, reliable and easy to maintain, making Protero a popular choice for lawn care professionals.