Protero, Inc. Unveils New Products for Spring

The newest product offering now being sold by Protero is the residential lawn blower and bagger. The Estate Blower features a durable plastic housing and steel fan, and attaches simply to tractors and zero-turn riders. This Estate Blower works with the PV18, PV212, PV332 and the PV232 from Protero. The new equipment also features quick-attach mounting, allowing it to fit 46" to 62" decks. The blower adds 14 inches to the width of a mower deck.



Protero is also announcing the Update of the Toro Grandstand Dump Catcher System. The PV 212 grass catcher holds 12 cubic feet or 9 1/2 bushels. Combined with Protero’s Universal Blower, the PV 212 is the best priced dump-from-seat grass leaf collection system on the market.



The rugged professional-grade design is an ideal collection system for the stand-up mowers with decks 48" or more, at a great price. The Protero PV 212 system includes the all-steel Universal Blower offering a complete collection system for commercial stand-up mowers.



“We’re pleased to announce the availability of these great new products at Protero,” said a spokesperson for the company. “The spring is a time when we see a big increase in demand for our top-of-the-line commercial grade lawn care equipment, and these products have arrived just in time. We’re always happy to add innovative and functional new products to our already outstanding selection of equipment.”



Protero’s product offerings include lawn vacuum collection systems and Pro Rake dethatchers. The company also offers a variety of tractors from top manufacturers including John Deere, Cub Cadet, Snapper, Toro and Kubota.



About Protero, Inc.

Protero is a Minneapolis-based retailer and manufacturer of professional grade lawn and leaf vacuums, grass catchers, grass baggers and yard blowers. They can be reached at (866) 476-8376 or visit the web address, http://www.proteroinc.com/.