Protesto Offers You Your Chance to Be Heard

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- With so many people in the world who feel their life is invisible, Protesto has created a photography project on Indiegogo in hopes to induce social change. Through the funding of this campaign, Pace Freeman is looking for the ability to purchase the equipment that is needed for this to be successful. They need a portable computer with the necessary programs and a high quality portable audio recording device. With this project, Pace Freeman will be able to give those who have been pushed aside the chance to tell their story by giving them a functional tool for social change. He will use the approach by combining personal audio narrative records from an individual and a medium of photography to make a single audio platform providing views into individual lives. This makes it very personal.



The goals for this project are to report the truths of the human conditions through photographs and stories. They also hope to capture individual lives through a philosophical and humanistic perspective and for it to serve as a historical documentation to life in the 21st century. Lastly, they want to empower their users by listening and providing sponsors the opportunity to direct through crowd steering.



While helping these projects to succeed, you can receive rewards, such as access to exclusive photographic content collected during expedition for personal use, able to crowd steer enabling user interaction through technology and a 35 mm shot, straight from the camera and never developed.



If the funding is not meet, then Pace Freeman will purchase the equipment they can afford and if the campaign goes over the amount set they will put the extra towards expeditions. Through the perspective of Pace Freeman, individuals who once never had a chance to tell their story will now have their chance to speak out.



Visit them on IndieGoGo: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/protesto-breaking-the-silence/x/3131665



