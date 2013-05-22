ProText Mobility Names Industry Executive Steve Berman as Interim CEO

Syosset, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Protext Mobility (OTC:TXTM) a solutions developer of innovative and trusted applications to the mobile communications market has today announced the appointment of Steve Berman ("Mr. Berman") as the Interim CEO.



David Lewis, Executive Director comments, “Mr. Berman brings over 30 years of sales success and executive leadership experience to Protext Mobility. He is a successful entrepreneur, having founded several companies and serving in the CEO role. Among managing and building various businesses, Mr. Berman has been instrumental in securing capital financing's for public and private companies including start ups and pre-revenue businesses. We eagerly look to his continuing a similar path of positive contributions, leadership and guidance towards developing additional distribution opportunities for the company’s various mobile solutions in the consumer and enterprise markets.



“I appreciate the vote of confidence by the Board and the opportunity to step in at this point in Protext’s life cycle, stated Mr. Berman. “The heavy lifting is behind the company, in terms of technology investment and product development. The company has created a unique mobile platform centered around messaging, location and Distracted Driving which I think offers tremendous value in both the consumer related space as well as the corporate mobile mobile work environment” Mr.Berman concluded.



Please see below for Bio of Mr. Steve Berman - http://www.linkedin.com/pub/steve-berman/1a/2b2/421



Most recently, Mr. Berman co-founded 3DMC a premiere digital multimedia company. Mr. Berman is also the Founder of Stealth Sports and Marketing, a consulting firm specializing in marketing & multimedia solutions to professional Sports teams. Before 3DMC & Stealth, Steve held the position of Senior Vice President at YES Network, the number one regional sports network in the country.



Through his key relationships in the top 10 markets, Steve was responsible for developing the advertising platform, with demonstrable and significant sales increases for the Network.



Prior to Yes Network, Steve served as Senior Vice President of Time Warner Cable, NY. where he produced similar levels of growth and success. By growing Time Warner NY. advertising sales from $11m to well over $100m, and increasing national sales by 200% during his tenure, he made Time Warner NY the number one billing cable market in the US.



Managing Partner - & CO Founder - 3DMC tv - http://www.3dmc.tv/



3DMC is an emerging media company with a focus on "3-D, without glasses"- digital displays. The company is at the forefront of the new 3D digital boom and provides advertisers with a platform that is proven to work and one that customers will remember always. Content displayed on our "glasses-free", 3D screens is extremely compelling which leads to longer viewing times, as compared to typical 2D TVs, and higher retention rates - both of which are of great value to stakeholders.



3DMC provides broadcast quality entertainment programming and useful information to consumers at the point of purchase or other points of impressionability depending on the venue. The medium incorporates various sized "glasses-free", 3D LCD screens strategically placed to maximize visibility based on venue, and the goals of the installation. The 3D LCD screens are Autostereoscopic – meaning no glasses are required.



The Company provides an effective medium for any type of stakeholder communication; advertising, branding, or promotion – that is superior to existing communication methods through both traditional broadcast-type media communication and in-store, or on premises static media. Our communication system incorporates audio and 3D video into commercial grade, color accurate and environmentally stable LCD screens. Every 3D screen that we install “lives” on the Internet (in the ‘cloud’) via existing in store connectivity or with a cellular wireless card. This allows us – from our Network Operations Center (NOC) – to monitor the performance of every screen as well as download new content “on the fly”. Every screen is independently controlled with unique play-lists that can be updated and/or edited in real time.



Founder & CEO-Stealth Sports, LLC.



Stealth Sports is a consulting firm specializing in marketing & multimedia solutions to professional Sports teams. By offering unique and exciting concepts to Professional Sports Teams, Stealth enables the teams to further extend their brand out of the ballpark or stadium & deeper into the retail environment. Teams gain valuable, incremental, franchise monetization opportunities to make money 52 weeks a yr instead of just "in season". Stealth currently has 7 products and works with teams in the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL and European soccer clubs.



About Protext Mobility, Inc.

Protext Mobility develops innovative applications and trusted solutions for the mobile communications market. Our offerings include premium services for mobile devices, providing consumer and business solutions to help manage their mobile communications activities and curb phone usage while driving a motor vehicle.



Contact: Protext Mobility, Inc.

David Lewis | 617-504-3635 | Executive Director



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as its future results of operations and financial condition. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of competition with existing enterprises and/or new entrants into the company's markets and industries, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, domestic and global economic conditions generally, the company's ability to obtain financing and attract suitable personnel where required to fully implement its business plan, the adoption and acceptance by the marketplace of the company's technologies and product and service offerings, the possibility of new technologies that are competitive with the company's planned product and service offerings and the effects of future political and economic developments both in the United States and abroad, among others. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of information, future events or otherwise. For additional risk factors, please refer to the quarterly and annual corporate filings.