Protext Mobility (OTCQB:TXTM) Appoints Industry Executive Steve Berman as Interim CEO

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Yesterday Protext Mobility (OTCQB: TXTM) announced the appointment of Steve Berman as the Interim CEO. Protext is a solutions developer of innovative and trusted applications to the mobile communications market.



“Steve brings an incredible amount of industry experience to Protext. He is a welcome addition to our team” stated David Lewis, Executive Director.



About Protext Mobility

Protext Mobility develops innovative applications and trusted solutions for the mobile communications market. Offerings include premium services for mobile devices, providing consumer and business solutions to help manage their mobile communications activities and curb phone usage while driving a motor vehicle.



