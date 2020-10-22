Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market : 2020 COVID-19 Impact Global Analysis by Size, Share, and Trends Forecast to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis to 2026 is latest report published on "Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market" by Fortune Business Insights. According to this report Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2026. Report segments comprehensive information



About Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market By Product (3-factor PCC and 4-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.



Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

CSL Behring (U.S.)

Octopharma AG (Switzerland)

Sanquin (Netherlands)

Kedrion S.p.A (Italy)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (China)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)



Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis From 2020 To 2026:



The global prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) market size is projected to reach USD 1,604.9 million by 2027 on account of growing preference for 4-factor PCC among patients, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (3-factor PCC and 4-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the market value stood at USD 695.3 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.



COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty



About future.



Strategic acquisitions have become commonplace in the market for prothrombin complex concentrate. Leading this trend is the Japanese pharmaceutical bigwig, Takeda Pharmaceutical, which completed its takeover of the US-based biopharmaceutical specialist, Shire plc, in January 2019. The acquisition positions Takeda as global giant in biopharmaceutical research, especially in the domain of rare diseases. Furthermore, this move enlarges the company's footprint in North America as well as in East Asia, allowing it to market and distribute its innovative PCC therapies in these regions. Lastly, the takeover augments Takeda's R&D capabilities in rare diseases, neuroscience, gastroenterology, and oncology.



The Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrate market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.



Warfarin is a commonly prescribed medication to inhibit formation of blood clots that can potentially lead to stroke or heart attack. However, imbalanced, unnecessary, and excessive prescription or consumption of this drug can trigger internal bleeding and can, in turn, further hamper the natural blood clotting process. Some of the major side effects of warfarin include joint pain and swelling, unexplained bruising on the body, vomiting blood, unusually heavy menstrual bleeding, and severe headache along with vision dysfunction. Prothrombin complex concentrate is a plasma-based therapy indicated to prevent bleeding in patients having impaired blood clotting mechanisms. This therapy has proven to be highly efficient in managing warfarin-induced bleeding in patients and as warfarin prescriptions increase, the demand for PCC is likely to rise commensurately.



Regional Market Overview:



This report focuses on Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.



Competitive Analysis:



The Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share, Growth report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter's five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.



