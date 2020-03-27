Protien a Resin Market Business Opportunities 2024 - Top Companies Are GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Increasing research on monoclonal antibodies; rising government funding for cancer disease research; and rising number of monoclonal antibodies pipeline are the major driving factors for this market. On the other hand, companies in the market are offering advanced protein A resin products such as next-generation protein A resins for clinical trials and this is expected to drive the demand of such products in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. However, availability of alternative purification methods such as ultrafiltration, crystallization, high pressure folding and capillary electrophoresis are the restraining factors for this market.



The Size of the Protien A Resin Market was worth USD 454.42 Million in 2019 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach USD 673.9 Million by 2024



North America dominates the protein A resin market with the North America accounted major market share in 2017. Established biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries; presence of key players; rising government funding are the major driving factors for this market in the region. The Asian protein A resin market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to improving pharmaceutical industry sector; increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical companies; and presence of emerging countries such as China and India.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=48018



Segment by Key players:

- GE Healthcare

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- EMD Millipore

- Tosoh Bioscience

- Novasep

- GenScript



Segment by Type:

- Natural Protein A

- Recombinant Protein A



Segment by Application:

- Biopharmaceutical

- Clinical Research

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=48018



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Protien A Resin Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Protien A Resin Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Protien A Resin Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Protien A Resin Market Forecast

4.5.1. Protien A Resin Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Protien A Resin Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Protien A Resin Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Protien A Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Protien A Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Protien A Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Protien A Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Protien A Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Protien A Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Protien A Resin Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Protien A Resin Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Protien A Resin Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=48018



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com