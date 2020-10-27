Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Proton Therapy Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Global proton therapy market is projected to display a healthy growth represented by a vigorous CAGR of 14.53% during 2018 - 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Proton Therapy Market: IBA Proton Therapy Inc., Hitachi, Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Advanced Oncotherapy plc, ProTom International, ProNova Solutions LLC and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. and others.



Over the past few years, global proton therapy market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including growing pervasiveness of cancer across the globe, budding medical tourism industry as well as surging number of studies supporting the clinical advantages of this treatment. Furthermore, acceptance of proton therapy within the medical community has been growing at an augmented pace. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of proton therapy product as well as type of treatment room. By product, the segment of proton therapy equipment is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. While on the basis of room type, multi-rooms are in majority in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global proton therapy market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



Scope of the Report:



Global Proton Therapy Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Proton Therapy Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

- By Product - Proton Therapy Equipment, Proton Therapy Services

- By Type - Single Room and Multi-Room: By Value



Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Proton Therapy Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

- By Product - Proton Therapy Equipment, Proton Therapy Services

- By Type - Single Room and Multi-Room: By Value



Country Analysis - U.S., Germany, France, Japan, China (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

- Proton Therapy Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

- By Product - Proton Therapy Equipment, Proton Therapy Services



Other Report Highlights

- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

- Market Trends

- Company Share Analysis

- SWOT Analysis

- Porter Five Force Analysis

- Policy and Regulatory Landscape

- Company Analysis - IBA Proton Therapy Inc., Hitachi, Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems, Advanced Oncotherapy plc, ProTom International, ProNova Solutions LLC and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Influence of the Proton Therapy Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Proton Therapy market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Proton Therapy market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Proton Therapy market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Proton Therapy market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Proton Therapy market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Proton Therapy Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



