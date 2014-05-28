Prototype Casting Adds a Permanent Mold Machine to Their Foundry

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- With a production plan in mind, Prototype Casting added a permanent mold machine to their foundry, in order to support customers in taking further steps in the industry. The company is capable of supporting annual production quantities of Aluminum and Zinc parts from 250-1000 pieces that are dependent of size and geometry.



The company uses their in-house tooling department to cut a hard tool from either steel, or graphite. Their tooling completely depends on part size and quantity requirements and can be either single or multi-cavity. They predict the expected tool life on the basis of tooling material and part geometry. The most amazing attribute of permanent mold casting is that it can eliminate the cost of single use molds. In addition to this, it is the most economical option for customers that require parts specifically for small to intermediate sand castings.



A spokesperson from Prototype Casting elaborated, “By eliminating the material and labor costs normally associated with sand casting, the casting costs can be made more affordable. Tooling for Permanent Mold casting is often less expensive than die casting since the metal is not under high pressure, and produces less stress on the tooling.”



They have also included aluminum and zinc casting in their processes, while providing hard-wearing tooling that produces thousands of parts and thus produces hundreds or thousands of castings. One must conclude that it is the best option for production parts on the market today.



About Prototype Casting

Prototype Casting helps to meet one’s stringent project deadlines and when one needs parts while ramping-up to full production. To simulate one’s die-cast parts before paying for the expensive, hard tooling they are the best in the industry. Customers can also get parts fully machined from stock. In addition, care for the requirements of high-quality castings in quantities from 1-2500 pieces per year. They also test for form, fit, and function - eliminate design flaws and other costly problems before production.



For more information, please visit- http://www.protcast.com.



Contact Details-

4696 Ironton Street

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303-574-0060