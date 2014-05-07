Prototype Casting Announces Availability of Rapid Prototype Casting for Consistent Geometry

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Prototype Casting provides rapid prototype casting services for consistent geometry and durable tooling to produce thousands of parts, which can rapidly produce hundreds of castings. This is an excellent option between sand casting and die casting. This is also an economical option for customers needing parts that would typically be small to intermediate sand castings. They even eliminate the material and labor costs associated with sand casting to make it more affordable for customers.



Furthermore, the company professionals mention that the tooling for permanent mold casting is often less expensive than die casting since the metal is not under high pressure, and produces less stress on the tooling. As the name indicates, the casting reduces the cost of single use molds. They have recently purchased and installed a Keith Model 484860 1200 Bottom-Drop Heat Treatment Furnace, and using their in-house heat treatment system, they are able to heat treat most aluminum castings to T6 condition in two to three days from receipt of parts.



Their heat treatment furnace is capable of handling parts up to 48" x 48" x 60, which is the largest heat treatment option in the state of Colorado.



Besides this, a spokesperson from Prototype Casting mentioned, “Using our in-house tooling department, we cut a hard tool from steel. Molten metal is injected into the cavity under high pressure filling thin walls and small features. The metal solidifies very quickly and the die is opened to eject the casting(s). The tooling can be single or multi-cavity depending on part size and quantity requirements. Expected tool life can vary based on the tooling material and part geometry.”



About Prototype Casting

Prototype Casting helps to meet one’s stringent project deadlines and when parts are needed while ramping-up to full production. To simulate one’s die-cast parts before paying for the expensive, hard tooling, they are the best in the industry. Customers can also get parts fully machined from stock. In addition, care for the requirements of high quality castings in quantities from 1-2500 pieces per year. They also test for form, fit, and function - eliminate design flaws and other costly problems before production.



For more information, please visit- http://www.protcast.com.



Contact Details-

Con 4696 Ironton Street

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303-574-0060