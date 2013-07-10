Prototype Casting Inc. Delivers Rapid Investment Casting Process for Prototype Casting

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Prototype casting Inc. Rapid investment casting delivers an excellent and cost effective alternative to expensive parts via their Rapid investment casting process ,which they produced using DMLS or additive processes. The company has the capability of producing prototype castings within short duration of demand and clients can expect it to be done by the company with perfection.



The organization also produces Zinc casting alloys which are stronger, stiffer and tougher. They give Zinc castings which are produced with thinner walls than aluminum or magnesium. Offering high-end services, the organization is all set to bring sophisticated prototype castings and rapid investment casting and help clients get better products.



They are renowned for designing any part without the expense of hard tooling. They use 3D scanner, 3D Printer and CAD software for casting process. One representative at Prototype casting Inc. stated, “Using our 3D wax pattern printing system, we can quickly create complex wax patterns for a fraction of the cost of DMLS (Direct Metal laser sintering) our rapid investment casting process allows us to ship castings within short span of time.”



He further added, “Their process of casting is appropriate for Aluminum, Magnesium, Zinc, and Stainless Steel. Providing high-end casting services to clients and that too within their budget, the organization has emerged as a reliable name in the industry.”



About The Prototype casting Inc.

The Prototype casting Inc. offers the services to simulate the die-cast parts before paying for expensive hard tooling, to test for form, fit, and function while eliminating any sort of design flaws other problems which can be too costly. Rapid prototype casting becomes more important when one need to meet stringent project deadlines.



To know about their services please visit http://www.protcast.com