Prototype Casting Inc. Is Now ISO 9001:2008 Certified

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- We are happy to inform you that we have completed a key milestone at Prototype Casting that has a direct effect for you, our customer, going forward. We have ensured our business practices will retain their high quality as well as reinforce our commitment to be the service leader in our industry.



Over the past several months we’ve been working with QAS International on our ISO 9001:2008 certification. After numerous reviews and independent audits, we have received our ISO 9001:2008 certification.



We engaged in this process in order to enhance both the quality and the service to our customers by adopting a system of continuous improvement. To you, this means we are fully committed to meeting your quality and scheduling needs with fewer defects and rarer setbacks. We always have aimed to be precise and give you high quality precision parts. This rigorous process has ensured we are proficient in our methods and are constantly updating our processes to ensure that you get the best possible product from us.



With our ISO certificate in hand, it’s very important that our customers who are searching for ISO certified suppliers find us above our competition.



We will continue to undergo regular audits in order to maintain our certification and improve our systems and processes as we grow. Most of the vendors we utilize for outside processes such as those for heat treatment, chemical coatings, and the testing laboratories are also ISO certified, and we are happy to provide their ISO certificates if you require them.



If you wish, you may visit our website at http://www.protcast.com to download a copy of our certificate as well as refresh your memory of all of our capabilities to provide you with high quality and precision parts in as little time as possible.