Prototype Casting, Inc. Now Offers Quality Alternative to Laser Metal Sintering to Clients

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Prototype Casting, Inc. a renowned prototypes manufacturer, now offers a quality alternative to laser metal sintering for clients. The company aims to provide cost effective solutions to clients with their rapid investment casting process.



Prototype Casting Inc., now being certified by QAS International as an ISO 9001:2008 registered company, offers an excellent and cost-effective alternative to expensive parts produced using DMLS or additive processes. Rapid investment casting process complex wax patterns can be created at a fraction of the cost of direct metal laser sintering.



While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “Using a 3D wax pattern printing system, we can quickly create complex wax patterns for a fraction of the cost of DMLS. The print envelope is approximately 11 x 7 x 7 inches. The wax patterns are invested and burned out of the mold. Metal is then poured into the resultant cavity. Unlike parts made by additive processes, these parts are full-strength castings.”



The company claims that the rapid investment casting process allows them to ship limited number of castings in as little as two days, depending on the geometry and complexity. This process is appropriate for aluminum, zinc, stainless steel and magnesium castings.



Prototype Casting offers five different processes to manufacture prototypes while tailoring the best solutions to suit the customer’s needs. They can cater to every client requirement with their world-class prototype making processes. From Rapid Investment casting using a lost wax process to Rubber Plaster Mold, and Precision Sand casting they have a process that fits every job.



This company, with their hard-working and dedicated team of engineers and operators, can easily handle all client requirements. Their wide range of services includes accurate tool making, hassle-free engineering support, highest quality machined parts, effective part repair or modification, and thorough inspection and testing.



About The Prototype Casting Inc.

Prototype Casting Inc. offers services to simulate die-cast parts before paying for expensive hard tooling, to test for form, fit, and function while eliminating any sort of design flaws or other problems that can be too costly. Rapid prototype casting becomes more important when one need to meet stringent project deadlines.



For more information visit http://www.protcast.com.



Contact:

PO Box 390485

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303-574-0060

Fax: 303-574-0902