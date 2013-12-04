Prototype Casting, Inc. Offers Advanced Rapid Investment Casting Solutions

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Technology is all about introducing techniques that save more time and money than its predecessors. In terms of manufacturing, there has been development toward introducing techniques that speed up the process of making components for various applications - the latest being Rapid Investment Casting, an excellent and cost effective method to produce accurately designed parts. This technique is based on how Prototype Casting, Inc. offers its impeccable component-making solutions.



The Denver-based casting company offers a less expensive alternative to Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) and other additive processes. Apart from better speed and cost, rapid investment casting is largely efficient in creating components that have complex geometry such as internal features, undercuts, and thin walls.



A spokesperson for Prototype Casting explains, “By using a 3D wax pattern printing system, we can quickly create complex wax patterns. The print envelope is approximately 11x7x7 inches. The wax patterns are invested and burned out of the mold. Metal is then poured into the resultant cavity. Unlike parts made by additive processes, these parts are full-strength castings – appropriate for metals like Magnesium, Aluminum, Zinc and Stainless Steel.”



Customers can simply request a casting quote by emailing a 3D file to Prototype Casting, Inc. at sales@protcast.com. The company accepts only the following file types: Pro-Engineer, Solid Works, AutoCAD, .STL, .STP, and IGS.



About Prototype Casting, Inc.

Prototype Casting Inc. is a Denver-based company offering high-quality non-ferrous prototype parts. The company offers parts that specifically meet stringent project deadlines and eliminate design flaws and other costly problems before production. Prototype Casting, Inc. also offers prototype parts for ramping-up to full production, simulating die-cast parts before paying for expensive hard tooling, castings post-machined to high tolerances, and others.



To know more about the company, visit http://www.protcast.com/rapid-investment-casting.html



Shipping Address:

4696 Ironton Street,

Denver, CO 80239



Mailing Address:

PO Box 390485,

Denver, CO 80239

Call: 303-574-0060