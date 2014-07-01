Prototype Casting Now Offers Seven Various Processes to Manufacture Parts

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Prototype Casting now offers seven different processes to manufacture parts, and they possess the ability to select the most suitable process, which is completely based on design needs. In addition to this, the parts provide an access to adapt their solution to meet their customer’s needs. With the help of rapid investment casting and using lost wax process, they can make smaller parts of Rubber Plaster Mold, Precision Sand casting, Permanent Mold, and Die Casting.



Our rapid investment casting process is an excellent and cost effective alternative to expensive parts produced using DMLS or additive processes. Using a 3D wax pattern printing system, we can quickly create complex wax patterns for a fraction of the cost of DMLS. The print envelope is approximately 11 x 7 x 7 inches. The wax patterns are invested and burned out of the mold. Metal is then poured into the resultant cavity. Unlike parts made by additive processes, these parts are full-strength castings.



At Prototype Casting, the full-line machine shop offers 8 vertical milling machines and a 3+2 axis milling machine and have expertise in machining of cast prototypes. Their machinists and engineers work with the perfection even in the challenging situations presented by castings.



About Prototype Casting

Prototype Casting helps to meet one’s stringent project deadlines and when one need parts while ramping-up to full production. To simulate one’s die-cast parts before paying for the expensive, hard tooling they are the best in the industry. Customers can also get parts fully machined from stock. In addition, care for the requirements of high-quality castings in quantities from 1-2500 pieces per year. They also test for form, fit, and function - eliminate design flaws and other costly problems before production.



Contact Details

Con 4696 Ironton Street

Denver, CO 80239

Phone: 303-574-0060