Prototype Casting provides cost-effective Rapid Investment Casting which is an alternative to all expensive parts. The company has the capability of producing prototype castings within weeks and with perfection, and are known for perfection and renowned for designing any part without the expense of hard tooling. They use 3D scanner, 3D Printer and CAD software for casting process.



One representative at Prototype Casting stated, “Our rapid investment casting process is an excellent and cost effective alternative to expensive parts produced using DMLS (Direct Metal laser sintering) or additive processes. Using a 3D wax pattern printing system, we can quickly create complex wax patterns for a fraction of the cost of DMLS.”



Their rapid investment casting process allows them to ship a limited number of castings in as little as 2 days and also depending on geometry and complexity. Their process of casting is appropriate for Aluminum, Magnesium, Zinc, and Stainless Steel. Providing high-end casting services to clients and that too within their budget, the organization has emerged as a reliable name in the industry.



Talking about the process of casting, each process the company offers advantages and limitations. The company’s engineers analyze each job to ensure it is using the appropriate process for the job based on a number of factors. Thus, it ensures that clients receive best in the industry Zinc casting, prototype casting, etc. amongst others.



They also produce Zinc casting alloys which are stronger, stiffer and tougher than molded plastics, extruded aluminum or die cast aluminum and magnesium. They give Zinc castings which are produced with thinner walls than aluminum or magnesium and with lower or even zero draft angles.



About Prototype Casting

Prototype Casting is necessary when one needs to meet stringent project deadlines. The organization offers the services to simulate the die-cast parts before paying for expensive hard tooling, to test for form, fit, and function - eliminating design flaws and other costly problems before production. Prototype Casting also becomes necessary when one needs castings post-machined to high tolerances.



